What was the highest-scoring Super Bowl ever? Record has stood for 30 years

The record for highest-scoring Super Bowl ever has stood for 30 years entering this year's game.

Though two recent championships have come close, there still has not been a Super Bowl with more combined points than the amount scored in Super Bowl 29 in 1995.

One of the matchups that came close to breaking the record was the last clash between the two teams in this year's Super Bowl: the Eagles and the Chiefs. Two years ago, Philadelphia and Kansas City combined for 73 points in the Chiefs' 38-35 victory, which made it the third highest-scoring Super Bowl ever.

The Eagles were also involved in the second highest-scoring Super Bowl ever in their Super Bowl 52 win over the Patriots, 41-33, in 2018.

Here's what to know about the record holder:

What was the highest-scoring Super Bowl ever?

Super Bowl 29 was the highest-scoring Super Bowl of all time. The San Francisco 49ers and then-San Diego Chargers clashed in an all-California title game and combined to score 75 points.

The 49ers did most of the heavy lifting when it came to scoring in their 49-26 win. Quarterback Steve Young threw six touchdown passes, three of which were to wide receiver Jerry Rice, and running back Ricky Watters caught two touchdown passes and rushed for another.

SUPER BOWL HISTORY: The 59 greatest players to have played in an NFL championship

Despite the blowout, the Chargers had their own contributions to the high-scoring affair. Their three touchdowns brought the game's total to 10 which is still a Super Bowl record. They also scored in all four quarters, which meant Super Bowl 29 was the first in history to feature scores from both teams in each quarter.

To date, Super Bowl 29 is the only one that featured two teams located in the same state – the Giants play in New Jersey, so their clash with the Bills in Super Bowl 25 doesn't count.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Highest-scoring Super Bowl: Which game featured the most points