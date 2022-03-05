The highest-paid traded players ever

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
HoopsHype staff
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Los Angeles Lakers
    Los Angeles Lakers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Russell Westbrook
    Russell Westbrook
    American basketball player

As far as the NBA is concerned, there is no such thing as an untradeable contract.

So even when an aging, declining player is signed to a deal that seems far beyond what their future production will be worth, and many begin to ask if it’d even be possible for their team to trade that contract if they face buyer’s remorse later on, the answer almost always is: Yes, they will be able to trade that contract if they really want to.

Want proof?

Below, check out the highest-paid players to ever be traded in NBA history, including John Wall and Russell Westbrook, two players who were thought to have untradeable contracts over recent seasons.

1. James Harden: $44,310,840

Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Traded from Brooklyn to Philadelphia in 2021-22

2. Russell Westbrook: $44,211,146

nba trade rumors rankings westbrook reddish beal simmons lillard
nba trade rumors rankings westbrook reddish beal simmons lillard

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Traded from Washington to LA Lakers in 2021-22

3. Chris Paul: $41,358,814

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Traded from Oklahoma City to Phoenix in 2020-2021

3. Russell Westbrook: $41,358,814

Russell Westbrook, Washington Wizards
Russell Westbrook, Washington Wizards

Rob Carr/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

Traded from Houston to Washington in 2020-21

5. James Harden: $41,254,920

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Traded from Houston to Brooklyn in 2020-2021

5. John Wall: $41,254,920

Carmen Mandato/POOL PHOTOS-USA TODAY Sports

Traded from Washington to Houston in 2020-2021

7. Chris Paul: $38,506,482

Mike Ehrmann/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

Traded from Houston to Oklahoma City in 2019-2020

7. Russell Westbrook: $38,506,482

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Traded from Oklahoma City to Houston in 2019-2020

9. Paul George: $33,005,556

Paul George, LA Clippers
Paul George, LA Clippers

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Traded from Oklahoma City to LA Clippers in 2019-2020

10. Ben Simmons: $33,003,936

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Traded from Philadelphia to Brooklyn in 2021-22

11. Mike Conley: $32,511,623

Mike Conley, Utah Jazz
Mike Conley, Utah Jazz

Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Traded from Memphis to Utah in 2019-2020

12. Kristaps Porzingis: $31,650,600

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Traded from Dallas to Washington in 2021-22

13. CJ McCollum: $30,864,198

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Traded from Portland to New Orleans in 2021-22

14. Steven Adams: $29,592,695

Steven Adams, New Orleans Pelicans
Steven Adams, New Orleans Pelicans

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Traded from Oklahoma City to New Orleans in 2020-2021

15. Blake Griffin: $29,512,900

Blake Griffin trying to drive against Timothe Luwawu
Blake Griffin trying to drive against Timothe Luwawu

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Traded from LA Clippers to Detroit in 2017-2018

16. Otto Porter: $28,489,239

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Traded from Chicago to Orlando in 2020-2021

17. DeMar DeRozan: $27,739,975

DeMar DeRozan, San Antonio Spurs
DeMar DeRozan, San Antonio Spurs

(Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Traded from Toronto to San Antonio in 2018-2019

18. Shaquille O'Neal: $27,696,430

Dwyane Wade
Dwyane Wade

(JEFF HAYNES/AFP via Getty Images)

Traded from LA Lakers to Miami in 2004-2005

19. Andrew Wiggins: $27,504,630

Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

Traded from Minnesota to Golden State in 2019-2020

20. Al Horford: $27,500,000

Al Horford, Oklahoma City Thunder
Al Horford, Oklahoma City Thunder

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Traded from Philadelphia to Oklahoma City in 2020-2021

1

1

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Are Matthews, Marner & Bunting the best line in hockey?

    In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?

  • Many unmasked hockey fans jam into Saddledome as restrictions drop

    A mostly unmasked sea of red and white jerseys filled the Saddledome for the Calgary Flames vs. Montreal Canadiens game Thursday night. The arena, which can seat over 19,000 people, can now operate at full capacity, and fans can choose whether or not to wear a mask now that the province has entered Step 2 in its three-step plan to lift pandemic restrictions. "It's just great to go back to having some sense of normalcy," hockey fan James Benford said before entering the arena. Josh Benford echoed

  • Justin Champagnie on beating his dad in 1-on-1, silencing the doubters

    Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie on the first time he beat his dad in 1-on-1 and the twisted ankle that followed, along with silencing critics in college and the NBA. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • NHL draft-eligible Russian players in difficult position

    After the International Ice Hockey Federation suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from its competitions until further notice, and revoked Russia's 2023 World Junior Championship hosting rights, the Zone Time crew discuss what the sporting fallout from the war on Ukraine means for Russian playing in the NHL and those hoping to enter the league.

  • Hockey equipment giant CCM to stop marketing Ovechkin, other Russian NHLers

    CCM won't be marketing Alex Ovechkin and other Russians for the foreseeable future.

  • Scottie Barnes breaks down impressive performance vs. Nets

    Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes had one of his best games of the season Monday against the Brooklyn Nets. After the game, he spoke about his performance, praised Malachi Flynn for his ability to run a team, and commented on what Thaddeus Young has brought to the locker room thus far. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Ex-NHL superstar Ilya Kovalchuk selling New Jersey mansion for $15 million

    Ilya Kovalchuk's mansion is on the market for a cool $15 million.

  • Nick Nurse on ejection: ‘You can only take so much’

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was tossed from Thursday’s game against the Detroit Pistons, but still spoke to the media after the loss. He explained what led to his ejection, how he thought his team played without him down the stretch, and talked about some of the issues with coach’s challenges. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • The one thing a women's pro hockey league needs to succeed

    A recent reports suggested there will be a new women's professional hockey league by the end of 2022, including support from select NHL teams but Yahoo Sports Justin Cuthbert says the biggest investment needs to come from the big league itself.

  • How long it took Scottie Barnes to learn ‘O Canada’

    Scottie Barnes addressed reporters after the Toronto Raptors fell to the Orlando Magic. The rookie talked about making do without Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby, how to execute against a zone defence, and how long it took him to learn the Canadian national anthem. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Who won the first Arnold Cup?

    At the very first edition of the Arnold Clark Cup, who won the competition and what even is this tournament?

  • Minor hockey coach facing numerous sexual assault charges involving kids

    A longtime minor hockey coach in southern Ontario has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault and sexual interference of a person under 16.

  • Raptors feel 'cursed' when they play Pistons

    Chris Boucher says the Toronto Raptors sometimes feel 'cursed' when they face the Detroit Pistons. Toronto has lost its last five matchups with Detroit, who are coached by former Raptors bench boss Dwane Casey.

  • Justin Champagnie on his favourite players, bagged milk & little brother Julian

    Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie discusses his favourite basketball players, teammates he gels with the best and some of the weirdest things he's encountered since moving to Canada. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Nunavut Quest sled dog race returns after pandemic hiatus

    For the first time in two years, teams of mushers and dogs will be racing across the Baffin region in the Nunavut Quest. Earlier this week, the Nunavut Quest Committee met to finalize the plans for this year's race, including the number of participants who will be able to compete and the prize money available. Moses Oyukuluk, the chair of the Nunavut Quest Committee, encouraged mushers to claim their spot early. "It's always better to be well-prepared, and registration is now open until April 5,

  • Team Sonnet defeats Team Bauer to advance to championship game at PWHPA women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) held on for a 4-3 win over Team Bauer (Boston) on Friday to advance to the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Team Sonnet will face the winner of tomorrow's semifinal matchup between Team Adidas (Minnesota) and Team Scotiabank (Calgary) at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. The loser will square off against Team Bauer in the consolation game on Sunday at 10:3

  • NHL awards driven by narrative and Auston Matthews has the best story

    Auston Matthews is on course to not only win the Rocket Richard but break the Maple Leafs franchise record for goals in a season, making him the firm favourite to hold the Hart Trophy at the end of this NHL season.&nbsp;

  • P.K. Subban loses fight, then gets booed off the ice in New York

    The boo birds rained down on P.K. Subban at Madison Square Garden on Friday.

  • Nick Nurse hoped trying different lineup combinations would provide a spark

    Nick Nurse spoke to the media after the Raptors dropped a game to the Orlando Magic on Friday. He discussed missed opportunities at the basket and how he thinks they’re getting good shots. He also addressed changing up some of his rotations in an effort to get things going, and if fatigue could be catching up with some players. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Is it fair to criticize Alexander Ovechkin for Putin ties?

    Alexander Ovechkin is under the microscope for far different reasons after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Is it OK for him to sit on the fence?