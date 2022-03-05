The highest-paid traded players ever
As far as the NBA is concerned, there is no such thing as an untradeable contract.
So even when an aging, declining player is signed to a deal that seems far beyond what their future production will be worth, and many begin to ask if it’d even be possible for their team to trade that contract if they face buyer’s remorse later on, the answer almost always is: Yes, they will be able to trade that contract if they really want to.
Want proof?
Below, check out the highest-paid players to ever be traded in NBA history, including John Wall and Russell Westbrook, two players who were thought to have untradeable contracts over recent seasons.
1. James Harden: $44,310,840
Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
Traded from Brooklyn to Philadelphia in 2021-22
2. Russell Westbrook: $44,211,146
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Traded from Washington to LA Lakers in 2021-22
3. Chris Paul: $41,358,814
Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Traded from Oklahoma City to Phoenix in 2020-2021
3. Russell Westbrook: $41,358,814
Rob Carr/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports
Traded from Houston to Washington in 2020-21
5. James Harden: $41,254,920
(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Traded from Houston to Brooklyn in 2020-2021
5. John Wall: $41,254,920
Carmen Mandato/POOL PHOTOS-USA TODAY Sports
Traded from Washington to Houston in 2020-2021
7. Chris Paul: $38,506,482
Mike Ehrmann/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports
Traded from Houston to Oklahoma City in 2019-2020
7. Russell Westbrook: $38,506,482
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Traded from Oklahoma City to Houston in 2019-2020
9. Paul George: $33,005,556
Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
Traded from Oklahoma City to LA Clippers in 2019-2020
10. Ben Simmons: $33,003,936
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Traded from Philadelphia to Brooklyn in 2021-22
11. Mike Conley: $32,511,623
Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
Traded from Memphis to Utah in 2019-2020
12. Kristaps Porzingis: $31,650,600
Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Traded from Dallas to Washington in 2021-22
13. CJ McCollum: $30,864,198
Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
Traded from Portland to New Orleans in 2021-22
14. Steven Adams: $29,592,695
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Traded from Oklahoma City to New Orleans in 2020-2021
15. Blake Griffin: $29,512,900
Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Traded from LA Clippers to Detroit in 2017-2018
16. Otto Porter: $28,489,239
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Traded from Chicago to Orlando in 2020-2021
17. DeMar DeRozan: $27,739,975
(Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
Traded from Toronto to San Antonio in 2018-2019
18. Shaquille O'Neal: $27,696,430
(JEFF HAYNES/AFP via Getty Images)
Traded from LA Lakers to Miami in 2004-2005
19. Andrew Wiggins: $27,504,630
Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
Traded from Minnesota to Golden State in 2019-2020
20. Al Horford: $27,500,000
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Traded from Philadelphia to Oklahoma City in 2020-2021
