The highest-paid traded players ever

As far as the NBA is concerned, there is no such thing as an untradeable contract.

So even when an aging, declining player is signed to a deal that seems far beyond what their future production will be worth, and many begin to ask if it’d even be possible for their team to trade that contract if they face buyer’s remorse later on, the answer almost always is: Yes, they will be able to trade that contract if they really want to.

Want proof?

Below, check out the highest-paid players to ever be traded in NBA history, including John Wall and Russell Westbrook, two players who were thought to have untradeable contracts over recent seasons.

1. James Harden: $44,310,840

Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Traded from Brooklyn to Philadelphia in 2021-22

2. Russell Westbrook: $44,211,146

nba trade rumors rankings westbrook reddish beal simmons lillard

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Traded from Washington to LA Lakers in 2021-22

3. Chris Paul: $41,358,814

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Traded from Oklahoma City to Phoenix in 2020-2021

3. Russell Westbrook: $41,358,814

Russell Westbrook, Washington Wizards

Rob Carr/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

Traded from Houston to Washington in 2020-21

5. James Harden: $41,254,920

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Traded from Houston to Brooklyn in 2020-2021

5. John Wall: $41,254,920

Carmen Mandato/POOL PHOTOS-USA TODAY Sports

Traded from Washington to Houston in 2020-2021

7. Chris Paul: $38,506,482

Mike Ehrmann/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

Traded from Houston to Oklahoma City in 2019-2020

7. Russell Westbrook: $38,506,482

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Traded from Oklahoma City to Houston in 2019-2020

9. Paul George: $33,005,556

Paul George, LA Clippers

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Traded from Oklahoma City to LA Clippers in 2019-2020

10. Ben Simmons: $33,003,936

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Traded from Philadelphia to Brooklyn in 2021-22

11. Mike Conley: $32,511,623

Mike Conley, Utah Jazz

Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Traded from Memphis to Utah in 2019-2020

12. Kristaps Porzingis: $31,650,600

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Traded from Dallas to Washington in 2021-22

13. CJ McCollum: $30,864,198

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Traded from Portland to New Orleans in 2021-22

14. Steven Adams: $29,592,695

Steven Adams, New Orleans Pelicans

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Traded from Oklahoma City to New Orleans in 2020-2021

15. Blake Griffin: $29,512,900

Blake Griffin trying to drive against Timothe Luwawu

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Traded from LA Clippers to Detroit in 2017-2018

16. Otto Porter: $28,489,239

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Traded from Chicago to Orlando in 2020-2021

17. DeMar DeRozan: $27,739,975

DeMar DeRozan, San Antonio Spurs

(Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Traded from Toronto to San Antonio in 2018-2019

18. Shaquille O'Neal: $27,696,430

Dwyane Wade

(JEFF HAYNES/AFP via Getty Images)

Traded from LA Lakers to Miami in 2004-2005

19. Andrew Wiggins: $27,504,630

Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

Traded from Minnesota to Golden State in 2019-2020

20. Al Horford: $27,500,000

Al Horford, Oklahoma City Thunder

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Traded from Philadelphia to Oklahoma City in 2020-2021

