Highest Number of COVID Deaths in K-East Ward of Mumbai: BMC Data

Coronavirus cases in India are rapidly increasing, setting a new record every day, and Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state. COVID-19 positive cases in Mumbai are on the rise as well.

According to the ward-wise data by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), areas like Andheri, Jogeshwari, and Vile Parle which are in the K-East ward of Mumbai have recorded the highest number of deaths caused by COVID-19, followed by G-North ward, which includes areas like Dharavi, Dadar, and Mahim.

So far, 565 people have died due to COVID-19 in K-East ward and about 10,139 cases have been reported in this ward. It is followed by G26 North ward, where 526 people have died and 9,471 people have been infected. While 492 deaths have been reported in S ward, in areas like Kanjurmarg, Vikroli.

Cases Increasing in Societies

K-East ward is the most populous ward of Mumbai. From big factories, hotels, two airports, all of these fall in K-East Ward. The population of K-East Ward is close to 1.5 million.

Prashant Sapkal, K-East ward officer, told The Quint:

More cases are being detected in the societies than at slums. The biggest reason behind this is that people are going out for their jobs which has increased the COVID-19 cases in the society. The second reason is that two big airports come under this ward. In such a situation, many people who are travelling come in contact with the people of the K-East ward, resulting in the increasing rate.

Lack of Ventilators in Hospitals

Sunil Yadav a councillor in BMC from K-East ward also said that the number of infected cases is increasing in the societies than in the slums.

Talking about the death rate, Yadav said, that there is a shortage of ventilators in hospitals, due to which people are dying. Most of the people over the age of 60 are dying.

There are oxygen beds in the COVID care centres or hospitals, but if the SPO2 level drops to 70, then the patient needs more ventilator, but there aren’t enough ventilators.

A Mumbai Mirror report claimed that out of 1,413 ICUs in Mumbai, only 125 ICU beds are vacant.

