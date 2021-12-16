The Highest Grossing Movie Musicals of All Time, From ‘Grease’ to ‘La La Land’ (Photos)

Who said the musical is dead? The last few years have produced box office hits out of film adaptations of Broadway smashes, original movie musicals and a few, beloved, all-time classics. “In the Heights” based on Lin-Manuel Miranda’s stage musical hopes to be the next big hit. It opens Friday in theaters and on HBO Max. Here are the highest grossing live-action movie musicals of all time based on their worldwide box office gross. (All figures courtesy of BoxOfficeMojo).

17. “Saturday Night Fever” (1977) – $282.4 million

John Travolta perfectly embodies the disco era in this famed film, which received an original R rating before being edited to a PG rating in 1979.

16. “The Sound of Music” (1965) – $286.4 million

This classic musical film received high accolades at the Academy Awards by winning both Best Picture and Best Director for Robert Wise — and even beat out “Gone With the Wind” for highest grossing film at the time.

15. “Pitch Perfect 2” (2015) – $287.5 million

The second film in the “Pitch Perfect” series added newcomer Hailee Steinfield to the ensemble, and it managed to surpass the total gross of the original film in just five days.

14. “Chicago” (2002) – $306.8 million



Rob Marshall’s “Chicago” won six Oscars, including Best Picture, and helped launch the genre’s revival on the big screen this century.

13. “Enchanted” (2007) - $340.5 million



The movie that made Amy Adams a star is finally getting a long-awaited sequel, the announced “Disenchanted,” slated to premiere on Disney+ in 2022.

12. “Mary Poppins Returns” (2018) – $349.5 million

As a sequel to the 1964 “Mary Poppins” starring Emily Blunt as the iconic nanny, the film features cameos from Lin-Manual Miranda and original cast member Dick Van Dyke (though not Julie Andrews), and it received four Academy Award nominations.

11. “Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!” (2018) – $394.7 million

The long awaited sequel to “Mamma Mia” adds three more ABBA songs to the film’s franchise as Lily James took on the role of young Donna in this time-jumping film.

10. “Grease” (1978) - $396.2 million



Though its box office total is inflated somewhat by a re-release, “Grease” still holds up not just as one of the best musicals of the last 40 years but also the most successful (certainly given inflation).

9. “A Star is Born” (2018) – $434.9 million

The fourth-filmed version of the Hollywood classic, “A Star is Born,” grossed $434.9 million and earned the film eight Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actor for Bradley Cooper and Best Actress for Lady Gaga — not to mention the killer song “Shallow.”