‘The higher you rise, the sharper the knives’. Larsa Pippen posts new selfie in Miami

Don’t be a hater. Larsa Pippen is just living her life.

On Instagram Thursday, the “Real Housewives of Miami” star looks at the camera with a wry smile, writing: “The higher you rise, the sharper the knives.”

You go.

Pippen may be showing off a freshly enhanced pout with new lip filler, or she could be responding to backlash she’s been receiving since confirming her relationship with Michael Jordan’s 32 year old son, Marcus.

The two have been linked for months, but just lately Pippen has expressed her out and out love for the sneaker entrepreneur.

The mother of four recently told People magazine that she realized her feelings were stronger than she first thought when she experienced a twinge of jealousy when a woman tried to talk to her man while they were out one night.

“I was thinking, ‘Maybe I do really like him.’ That kind of sealed the deal,” admitted the Peacock cast member. “I do feel like timing is everything and it started off just getting to know each other and then, here we are.”

In a clip teasing the drama filled three-part reunion of the reboot, Pippen gave us even more information, perhaps too much.

After host Andy Cohen asked the cast who was getting the most action, Pippen piped up: “I’ve always had sex like four times a night.”

When Cohen read out fan mail griping that Marcus is closer in age to her 22-year-old son Scottie Jr. (with NBA legend ex Scottie Pippen), Pippen’s PG13 response was that he wears a “size 15 shoe, so I think he’s OK.”

Cohen at the end of the clip looks at once demoralized and totally over his job.

“I’m exhausted!” he says.

The first episode of three-parter is streaming now.