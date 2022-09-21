Highbury Fields stabbing: Two boys arrested on suspicion of murdering Deshaun James Tuitt, 15, in north London

Deshaun James Tuitt (Met Police)

Two boys aged 14 and 15 have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a teenager was fatally stabbed in Highbury Fields.

They are the fifth and sixth people to be arrested in connection with the murder of Deshaun James Tuitt, 15, who was attacked in the popular open space in Islington on August 4.

Police and paramedics were sent to the scene where he was found fatally stabbed shortly before 9pm.

Deshaun was given treatment but despite the best efforts of medics, sadly died in hospital a short time later.

His family have been informed and they continue to be supported by specialist officers.

On Friday, a 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder. Four days later, on Tuesday, a 14-year-old boy was also arrested on suspicion of murder.

Both were taken to an east London police station and were later bailed to return on a date in mid-October.Three people previously arrested on suspicion of murder - a 15-year-old boy, and two 14-year-old boys - have also been released on bail, as has a 34-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Detective Chief Inspector Joanna Yorke, of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “Despite these arrests we are still very keen to hear from anyone who has information or footage relating to this incident.

“We are working hard to piece together a timeline of events that led to Deshaun’s murder and I urge anyone who saw something, or captured footage, to get in touch without delay.

“Deshaun’s devastated loved ones are asking why this happened – if you have information please get in touch and help us to give them the answers they so desperately need.”

Information or footage can be provided to police at Public Portal (mipp.police.uk).

Alternatively, you can contact police direct on 020 8345 3865, call 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 7948/4AUG.

To remain 100 per cent anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.