High12 Brands Introduces Kingsway - 'The People's Weed' - to the Canadian Market

Kingsway launches with Dayshift and Nightshift, available in multiple pre-roll and flower formats

Available now in Ontario and BC, both online and in stores

TORONTO , May 26, 2020 /CNW/ - High12 Brands ("High12"), a global cannabis consumer packaged goods company, announced today the recent launch of Kingsway into the Canadian cannabis market. Now available in over 100 stores in BC and Ontario , as well as their respective online stores (bccannabisstores.com and ocs.ca), Kingsway dried flower and pre-rolls are aimed at the discerning cannabis consumer seeking potent cannabis experiences curated for the highest quality, at a better price.

"The launch and availability of Kingsway is a significant milestone for High12, and we are zeroing in on the largest customer segment in Canada - the experienced consumer looking for value - by providing the core experience they are looking for," said Michael Garbuz , Founder and CEO at High12 Brands. "To bring our brands to market, we partner with leading licensed producers that ensure consistent high-quality cannabis grown to our specifications and continuity of supply. We are really excited to have Kingsway, The People's Weed, now available in two of Canada's largest provinces, and look forward to expanding distribution across the country."

Added Corey Way , Chief Creative Officer of High12, "Cannabis preferences in Canada are still being formed and we are focused on building brands that resonate with consumers who come into the regulated market. This means connecting with communities through better products and experiences. Kingsway is designed for people that know what they want."

Kingsway is 'The People's Weed'. Kingsway delivers consistently potent weed to the everyday consumer – at a reasonable price. Kingsway launched with two strains: Dayshift and Nightshift. Dayshift is a citrusy, fruity and energizing Sativa while Nightshift is a sweet, piney and relaxing Indica. By changing the way cannabis is branded and strains are named, High12 understands the power and potential of brand differentiation in a complicated consumer market. For more information, please visit www.kingswayweed.ca .

Check out Kingsway today at www.bccannabisstores.com and www.ocs.ca in Ontario .

About High12 Brands:

High12 is a global cannabis consumer packaged goods company. High12 partners with best-in-class manufacturers to build and operate a portfolio of brands tailor-made for cannabis consumers. Combining a community-driven approach, data-driven marketing, and world-class creative, High12's growing portfolio of brands includes Daize, Symphony, alice., and Kingsway.

High12 was created to build best-in-class cannabis brands. Their asset-light, licensing model is designed to let producers focus on production, while the company focuses on creating brands and products that resonate with consumers. In a market with limitations around advertising, investing in sales and marketing and building connections with consumers is crucial. Partnerships like this allow companies with exceptional, complementary capabilities to benefit from one another's unique expertise in the market and bring meaningful brands to life for consumers.

High12's portfolio of brands is backed by award-winning strategy and creative, targeting a diverse range of opportune market segments, from budget to premium consumers. Employing a consumer-focused approach to product development, High12 Brands is setting out to raise the standard of how consumers experience cannabis.

For more information please visit high12brands.com and kingswayweed.ca.

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

