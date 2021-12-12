High winds knock out power to thousands of N.S. homes, businesses

A Nova Scotia Power crew works on power lines near Halifax. Power is expected to be restored to most customers by Sunday afternoon. (Paul Palmeter/CBC - image credit)

High winds knocked out power to thousands of homes and businesses in Nova Scotia early Sunday, as a rainstorm sweeps the province.

Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning for the entire province, calling for 25-45 millimetres of rain between Saturday afternoon into Sunday.

According to Nova Scotia Power's outage map, about 2,100 customers scattered around the province were without electricity as of 7:45 a.m. AT.

The map said power is expected to be restored to most customers by early Sunday afternoon.

Flooding on Bedford Highway

The significant rainfall and melting snow has also forced an area of the Bedford Highway, near Mount Saint Vincent University, to close.

The highway, between Flamingo Drive and Bayview Road in Halifax, is closed in both directions due to flooding.

Halifax Regional Police have asked drivers to avoid the area and use an alternative route until the flooding recedes.

Environment Canada's rainfall warning did say localized flooding in low-lying areas was possible due to the mild temperatures and melting snow.

High winds cancel ferry routes

Marine Atlantic has cancelled its morning crossings between North Sydney and Port aux Basques. It is also considering cancelling the evening crossings, depending on weather.

Northumberland Ferries cancelled its 8:30 a.m. crossing from Woods Island, Prince Edward Island, and its 10 a.m. crossing from Caribou, N.S.

