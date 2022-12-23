High winds, coastal flooding as hefty storm hits Atlantic Canada

Atlantic Canada won’t escape the grips of a mighty storm affecting millions of people across North America heading into the long holiday weekend.

A significant low-pressure system fouling up the weather across Ontario and Quebec to end the week will soon make its way toward the East Coast, bringing heavy rain, wintry precipitation, and powerful winds that will persist into the weekend.

This storm’s timing could affect your holiday travel plans across the region.

Weather alerts blanket the Atlantic provinces like a jigsaw puzzle as we head into the long weekend. Every community in the Maritimes is under a wind warning through at least Saturday. Rainfall warnings are in place for most of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, while snowfall warnings are up for parts of northern New Brunswick and the Gaspé Peninsula.

Expect hazardous travel during the storm, especially across areas expecting snow or ice. Remain mindful that flight cancellations or delays are likely due to winds and bad weather affecting major hubs like Toronto and Montreal.

ATLRain

Freezing rain, ice pellets, and snow will begin in New Brunswick on Friday as the leading edge of the storm pushes into the Maritimes. Temperatures are warm enough that precipitation will fall as a steady rain across Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.

Precipitation will reach Newfoundland early Saturday morning, starting out as snow or freezing rain before gradually changing over to rain as warmer air wins out. Significant ice accretion is possible for western and central Newfoundland before the changeover to rain. Showers will continue across the island into Christmas Day on Sunday.

Forecasters expect rainfall totals of 30-60 mm for southwestern New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and southern Newfoundland.

ATLWinds

We’ll see winds strengthen across the Maritimes on Friday as the storm draws closer to the region. Expect gusts of 80-100+ km/h for some areas, especially along the coastline. Some localized power outages are possible.

The heaviest snow will remain over Quebec’s Gaspé Peninsula, where forecasters expect 25-50 cm of snow through the weekend. Northern New Brunswick could wind up with 15-30 cm of snow by the end of the storm. Western Newfoundland could see 10-20 cm of snow before the changeover.

ATLSnow

The only bright spot through this storm is that the East Coast will largely miss out on the tremendous temperature swing that much of the rest of eastern North America will experience as a result of this storm.

Warm air surging north ahead of the system could send Friday’s high temperatures into the lower teens across Nova Scotia.

Readings will fall behind the storm as cooler air moves into Atlantic Canada, with several days of cooler-than-seasonal temperatures expected. Conditions will turn mild again by New Year’s Eve.

Stay tuned to The Weather Network for the latest forecast details for Atlantic Canada.