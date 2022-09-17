High Water Goes 'Up in Flames' After Ne-Yo's Character Is Arrested in Step Up Season 3 Trailer

Giovana Gelhoren
·2 min read

The first look at Step Up season 3 is finally here!

In the new trailer released Saturday in celebration of National Dance Day, fans get a glimpse of what's next for High Water, Atlanta's most intense performing arts school.

"High Water isn't a school, schools have to stamp out a product that conforms to the world," a voice-over in the trailer says. "At High Water, you're seen as a creator, someone who will change the world."

As shown in the trailer, the third season of the show will see the incubator's founder and megastar Sage Odom, played by singer Ne-Yo, get arrested for murder. "I know I didn't do this," Sage says to Christina Milian's character, Colette Jones.

RELATED: Christina Milian Cast in Naya Rivera's Role in Step Up Series: 'I Have Massive Shoes to Fill'

During the season, Colette will struggle to maintain their image while balancing a nationwide tour.

"One fam, one roof, one tour," Sage says in the trailer.

With Sage's absence, Rigo (played by Terrence Green), one of the young artists in the troop, will be called in to replace him. "This is your shot and you just show 'em what you can do," Colette says to Rigo in the trailer.

"Everything we worked for is going to go up in flames," Colette says later in the clip.

Step Up 3 poster
Step Up 3 poster

Starz

RELATED: Naya Rivera's Step Up Costars Remember Their 'Sweet' Friend: 'Her Love Matched Her Toughness'

Step Up season 3 will also star Kendra Willis, Keiynan Lonsdale, Carlito Olivero, Jade Chynoweth, Rebbi Rosie, Faizon Love, Eric Graise, Terayle Hill, Enrique Murciano and Tricia Helfer.

Step Up is created and executive produced by Holly Sorensen. The show is executive produced by Adam Shankman, Erik Feig, Bill Brown, Dawn Wilkinson and Jennifer Gibgot as well as Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan, who starred in the original Step Up film. Wilkinson also serves as the director.

Season 3 of Step Up premieres Sunday, Oct. 16 on STARZ at 10 p.m. ET and begins streaming on platform at midnight.

