The High-Waisted Swimsuit That Gets Shoppers 'Tons of Compliments' Every Time Starts at Just $33

Sanah Faroke
·2 min read
SPORLIKE Women Ruffle High Waist Swimsuit Two Pieces Push Up Tropical Print Bikini
SPORLIKE Women Ruffle High Waist Swimsuit Two Pieces Push Up Tropical Print Bikini

amazon.com

If you've caught yourself daydreaming about your next tropical vacation, you might want to get a new swimsuit before booking your flight. While classic bikinis and one-pieces are essentials, sometimes you just want something that stands out with bold color, cool details, and a fun design. And one option shoppers can't stop buying is the Sporlike Ruffle High-Waisted Swimsuit, which starts at just $33 right now on Amazon.

The set comes with a stylish V-neck top with ruffled sleeves that give it an elevated look and set it apart from the rest. The bikini top has darts that accentuate the bust and comes with removable padding that supports and adds additional shape. It's so cute that some shoppers actually wear it as a regular top with pants or shorts as they lounge by the pool or grab brunch at resorts.

SPORLIKE Women Ruffle High Waist Swimsuit Two Pieces Push Up Tropical Print Bikini
SPORLIKE Women Ruffle High Waist Swimsuit Two Pieces Push Up Tropical Print Bikini

amazon.com

To buy: $33 (was $37); amazon.com.

While the swimsuit top is a stunner, we're betting you'll really like the cute bottom, too. The high-waisted design provides ample coverage, which is ideal for swimming in choppy waters or participating in water activities like paddleboarding. It also has flattering ruching that shoppers love, and is fully lined to keep it from being see-through. Even though the swim bottom has a modest look in the front, it's all party in the back thanks to its cheeky cut that shows off a bit of your beach bum.

The swimsuit is not only stylish—shoppers who can't get enough of it confirm that it's comfortable, too. Designed with water-resistant nylon and stretchy spandex, the swimsuit feels great on the body and "fits like a dream," according to one happy reviewer. Just keep in mind that some shoppers claimed that the material can feel a bit heavy when wet, though one added that it's "not a dealbreaker"—in fact, they called it "very glamorous" and complimented the fit. Another shopper said it's "worth every single penny."

SPORLIKE Women Ruffle High Waist Swimsuit Two Pieces Push Up Tropical Print Bikini
SPORLIKE Women Ruffle High Waist Swimsuit Two Pieces Push Up Tropical Print Bikini

amazon.com

To buy: $37; amazon.com.

The fashionable two-piece is available in sizes small through extra large and comes in 24 solid colors and designs, including floral, tropical fruit, and animal print options. Some styles even have gold hardware detailing for a touch of glam.

It's just one of many reasons why the high-waisted bikini has earned more than 2,400 five-star ratings on Amazon so far. One shopper and mom of two said, "I feel so confident in this suit" while another said they receive "tons of compliments" whenever they wear it. Another who loves the swimsuit so much said they "want to order this in every color."

SPORLIKE Women Ruffle High Waist Swimsuit Two Pieces Push Up Tropical Print Bikini
SPORLIKE Women Ruffle High Waist Swimsuit Two Pieces Push Up Tropical Print Bikini

amazon.com

To buy: $37; amazon.com.

Get a head start on your vacation apparel shopping by nabbing the Sporlike high-waisted swimsuit that starts at just $33.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Is it fair to criticize Alexander Ovechkin for Putin ties?

    Alexander Ovechkin is under the microscope for far different reasons after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Is it OK for him to sit on the fence?

  • Joy Drop: In times of crisis, it's important to find comfort in humour

    Another end of the week has come. So much turmoil in the world has left us all feeling so vulnerable and stressed. We check the news and there is a palpable sense of dread. There is a deep sadness and frustration fuelled by injustice within the chaos and terror of conflict. I wondered if anyone would even want to laugh or smile this week. I remembered that in an interview with the New York Times, the late great Black feminist scholar Bell Hooks once said: "We can not have a meaningful revolution

  • Many unmasked hockey fans jam into Saddledome as restrictions drop

    A mostly unmasked sea of red and white jerseys filled the Saddledome for the Calgary Flames vs. Montreal Canadiens game Thursday night. The arena, which can seat over 19,000 people, can now operate at full capacity, and fans can choose whether or not to wear a mask now that the province has entered Step 2 in its three-step plan to lift pandemic restrictions. "It's just great to go back to having some sense of normalcy," hockey fan James Benford said before entering the arena. Josh Benford echoed

  • Nick Nurse on Yuta Watanabe’s dunk: ‘They’ll be playing that one in Japan’

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse spoke after Monday’s blowout victory over the Brooklyn Nets. He praised Scottie Barnes for his excellent game, and gave credit to Malachi Flynn for showing good basketball IQ and mental toughness. He also commented on Yuta Watanabe’s poster dunk. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Justin Champagnie on beating his dad in 1-on-1, silencing the doubters

    Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie on the first time he beat his dad in 1-on-1 and the twisted ankle that followed, along with silencing critics in college and the NBA. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Are Matthews, Marner & Bunting the best line in hockey?

    In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?

  • Raptors feel 'cursed' when they play Pistons

    Chris Boucher says the Toronto Raptors sometimes feel 'cursed' when they face the Detroit Pistons. Toronto has lost its last five matchups with Detroit, who are coached by former Raptors bench boss Dwane Casey.

  • Mark Scheifele's post-fight antics did not sit well with Canadiens

    The Canadiens weren't happy with Mark Scheifele's post-fight celebration — and they're not alone.

  • NHL draft-eligible Russian players in difficult position

    After the International Ice Hockey Federation suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from its competitions until further notice, and revoked Russia's 2023 World Junior Championship hosting rights, the Zone Time crew discuss what the sporting fallout from the war on Ukraine means for Russian playing in the NHL and those hoping to enter the league.

  • NHL awards driven by narrative and Auston Matthews has the best story

    Auston Matthews is on course to not only win the Rocket Richard but break the Maple Leafs franchise record for goals in a season, making him the firm favourite to hold the Hart Trophy at the end of this NHL season.&nbsp;

  • Should Auston Matthews be considered the MVP front runner?

    With incredible numbers, team success and historical implication, the Maple Leafs sniper has the most levers to pull on when building a Hart Trophy case.

  • Team Sonnet defeats Team Bauer to advance to championship game at PWHPA women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) held on for a 4-3 win over Team Bauer (Boston) on Friday to advance to the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Team Sonnet will face the winner of tomorrow's semifinal matchup between Team Adidas (Minnesota) and Team Scotiabank (Calgary) at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. The loser will square off against Team Bauer in the consolation game on Sunday at 10:3

  • Ex-NHL superstar Ilya Kovalchuk selling New Jersey mansion for $15 million

    Ilya Kovalchuk's mansion is on the market for a cool $15 million.

  • Scottie Barnes breaks down impressive performance vs. Nets

    Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes had one of his best games of the season Monday against the Brooklyn Nets. After the game, he spoke about his performance, praised Malachi Flynn for his ability to run a team, and commented on what Thaddeus Young has brought to the locker room thus far. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • P.K. Subban loses fight, then gets booed off the ice in New York

    The boo birds rained down on P.K. Subban at Madison Square Garden on Friday.

  • Stingers ready to resume Basketball Champions League Americas play in Nicaragua

    The CEBL champion Edmonton Stingers will find themselves in familiar territory this weekend: Nicaragua. After travelling to Polideportivo in December to complete the first of three legs of the FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas (BCLA) competition, the Stingers carry their 1-1 record back to the Central American country for their next window of games. These contests, part of an league that brings together 12 of the best basketball teams across seven countries in the Americas to compete for

  • Arctic Winter Games International Committee suspends Yamal, Russia

    The International Arctic Winter Games Committee has suspended Yamal, Russia, from its biennial circumpolar sport and culture event, citing the Russian invasion of Ukraine in a statement Tuesday evening. The Arctic Winter Games are held every two years, and are an important circumpolar sports and cultural event for youth. About 2,000 athletes from around the world — including from Russia, Greenland, Finland and Norway, as well as Yukon, Nunavut, Nunavik, the Northwest Territories, northern Albert

  • How long it took Scottie Barnes to learn ‘O Canada’

    Scottie Barnes addressed reporters after the Toronto Raptors fell to the Orlando Magic. The rookie talked about making do without Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby, how to execute against a zone defence, and how long it took him to learn the Canadian national anthem. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Who won the first Arnold Cup?

    At the very first edition of the Arnold Clark Cup, who won the competition and what even is this tournament?

  • Canadian alpine skier Frédérique Turgeon out of Paralympics after injury in training

    Canadian Frédérique Turgeon's Paralympics are over before they began. The Para alpine skier withdrew from the Beijing Games on Friday in China after suffering a leg injury during a downhill training crash. Turgeon, the 22-year-old from Candiac, Que., has returned home to begin a three-to-four month recovery. "This is the first time in my career that I've really been enjoying downhill, and I was going fast on a training run and just let things go," Turgeon said . "I always said this year [was] wh