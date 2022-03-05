The High-Waisted Swimsuit That Gets Shoppers 'Tons of Compliments' Every Time Starts at Just $33

SPORLIKE Women Ruffle High Waist Swimsuit Two Pieces Push Up Tropical Print Bikini

amazon.com

If you've caught yourself daydreaming about your next tropical vacation, you might want to get a new swimsuit before booking your flight. While classic bikinis and one-pieces are essentials, sometimes you just want something that stands out with bold color, cool details, and a fun design. And one option shoppers can't stop buying is the Sporlike Ruffle High-Waisted Swimsuit, which starts at just $33 right now on Amazon.

The set comes with a stylish V-neck top with ruffled sleeves that give it an elevated look and set it apart from the rest. The bikini top has darts that accentuate the bust and comes with removable padding that supports and adds additional shape. It's so cute that some shoppers actually wear it as a regular top with pants or shorts as they lounge by the pool or grab brunch at resorts.

SPORLIKE Women Ruffle High Waist Swimsuit Two Pieces Push Up Tropical Print Bikini

amazon.com

To buy: $33 (was $37); amazon.com.

While the swimsuit top is a stunner, we're betting you'll really like the cute bottom, too. The high-waisted design provides ample coverage, which is ideal for swimming in choppy waters or participating in water activities like paddleboarding. It also has flattering ruching that shoppers love, and is fully lined to keep it from being see-through. Even though the swim bottom has a modest look in the front, it's all party in the back thanks to its cheeky cut that shows off a bit of your beach bum.

The swimsuit is not only stylish—shoppers who can't get enough of it confirm that it's comfortable, too. Designed with water-resistant nylon and stretchy spandex, the swimsuit feels great on the body and "fits like a dream," according to one happy reviewer. Just keep in mind that some shoppers claimed that the material can feel a bit heavy when wet, though one added that it's "not a dealbreaker"—in fact, they called it "very glamorous" and complimented the fit. Another shopper said it's "worth every single penny."

Story continues

SPORLIKE Women Ruffle High Waist Swimsuit Two Pieces Push Up Tropical Print Bikini

amazon.com

To buy: $37; amazon.com.

The fashionable two-piece is available in sizes small through extra large and comes in 24 solid colors and designs, including floral, tropical fruit, and animal print options. Some styles even have gold hardware detailing for a touch of glam.

It's just one of many reasons why the high-waisted bikini has earned more than 2,400 five-star ratings on Amazon so far. One shopper and mom of two said, "I feel so confident in this suit" while another said they receive "tons of compliments" whenever they wear it. Another who loves the swimsuit so much said they "want to order this in every color."

SPORLIKE Women Ruffle High Waist Swimsuit Two Pieces Push Up Tropical Print Bikini

amazon.com

To buy: $37; amazon.com.

Get a head start on your vacation apparel shopping by nabbing the Sporlike high-waisted swimsuit that starts at just $33.