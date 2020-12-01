After High-Velocity Campaigns, Hyderabad Votes in Civic Body Polls

Polling for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) began on Tuesday, 1 December amid elaborate arrangements in place as over 74 lakh voters will decide the political fortunes of 1,122 candidates in 150 divisions in one of the most bitterly-fought polls for any municipal body in recent times.

The polling commenced at 7 am and is scheduled to conclude at 6 pm at 9,101 polling stations.

State Election Commissioner C Parthasarthy told IANS that all arrangements have been made for smooth and peaceful conduct of the elections, duly following COVID-19 regulations.

Telangana Minister and TRS leader, KT Rama Rao and AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi have cast their votes so far. “I appeal to the people of Hyderabad to cast their vote today to strengthen democracy,” Owaisi was quoted by ANI as saying.

A total of 74,67,256 people are eligible to cast their votes. The electorate constitutes 38,89,637 men, 35,76,941 women and 678 others.

Polling Through Paper Ballots

The election authorities are conducting the polls through postal ballots instead of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Voters, who have been issued Elector's Photo Identity Card (EPIC), have to produce it to exercise their franchise when they arrive at the polling station for voting.

Those, who are unable to produce their EPICs, will have to produce any one of the 18 alternative photo identity card documents to establish their identity. Photo voter slips will not be considered as an alternate identification document.

Voter slips are being distributed to all the electors by the booth-level officers. Those who have not received their voter slips can download the same through GHMC app/tsec.gov.in/ghmc.gov.in.

Wearing Face Masks Mandatory; Massive Security at Polling Booths

Wearing of face mask is mandatory for voters coming to polling stations. Authorities have made it clear that those not wearing masks will not be allowed into the polling station.

The GHMC has deployed 36,404 personnel for the polling duty. The personnel on Monday collected ballot boxes and other poll material from 30 distribution centres. They were also provided masks, sanitisers and tissues.

Sanitisation of all polling stations was done on Monday. A sanitiser is being provided at the entry and exit point of every polling station.

Officials told IANS that social distancing will be ensured while allowing voters to queue up at polling stations.

Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy told IANS over 50,000 police personnel were deployed to ensure polling in peaceful and free and fair manner.

Police Commissioners of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda said tight security arrangements were made at the polling stations and other points. Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said 13,500 police personnel were deployed in 38 divisions falling under 19 police stations of Cyberabad police.

Sajjanar said around 20.5 lakh voters were expected to exercise their franchise in 2,569 polling stations covering 674 polling locations in Cyberabad.

A Bitter Campaign for a Prestige Battle

The high-octane campaign for the civic body came to an end on Sunday. The campaign saw leaders of major parties making bitter attacks on each other.

Ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is looking to retain power in the municipal body while upbeat over its victory in Dubbak Assembly by-election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is making a determined bid to wrest power.

The elections are being fought without any alliance among the parties. The Congress and the Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) are also contesting the polls on their own. While TRS, BJP and Congress are contesting all the seats, MIM has fielded candidates in 51 divisions.

The TRS had won 99 seats in 2016 elections while MIM had finished second with 44 seats. The BJP could win only four seats then.

(With inputs from ANI and IANS.)

