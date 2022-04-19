High Tide to Open Two New Canna Cabana Retail Cannabis Stores to Mark 4/20 Holiday

CALGARY, AB, April 19, 2022 /CNW/ - High Tide Inc. ("High Tide" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: HITI) (TSXV: HITI) (FSE: 2LYA), a leading retail-focused cannabis company with bricks-and-mortar as well as global e-commerce assets, announced today that it will mark the annual 4/20 cannabis holiday with the opening of two new stores in Alberta and Ontario. The new stores are located at 172 Leva Avenue in Red Deer County, Alberta (the "Gasoline Alley Store"), and 595 Fanshawe Park Road West in London, Ontario (the "London Store"). These openings will bring High Tide's total number of branded retail locations across Canada to 115, and also represent the Company's 62nd location in Alberta and 35th location in Ontario, respectively. The Gasoline Alley Store is strategically located within the quickly growing Gasoline Alley retail and commercial district, which is anchored by a national big-box discount grocery wholesaler, a movie theatre chain, and is immediately south of the City of Red Deer, Alberta's third-largest city, with a population of just over 100,000. The London Store is situated at the intersection of two major roadways in the northwestern part of the city, which is at the centre of Ontario's fourth-largest metropolitan area with a population of over 540,000. London is also home to Western University and Fanshawe College, with combined enrollments of over 52,000 students. The store is part of a retail plaza on Fanshawe Park Road that is anchored by national discount and grocery retail chains.

High Tide Inc. April 19, 2022 (CNW Group/High Tide Inc.)

4/20 PRIZE PACKAGE

As a celebration of the Cabana Club having surpassed 420,000 members, High Tide will be awarding an exclusive prize package to a randomly-selected member of the Cabana Club on April 20, 2022 at 4:20 PM Mountain Time.1 The prize package will consist of a car valued at approximately $42,000, or a cash equivalent, as well as an all-expenses paid roundtrip flight to Calgary and dinner with Raj Grover, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer. Once confirmed, the details of the winner will be shared via press release, High Tide's social media channels, and the Company's website.

"Although closings of some acquisitions are taking longer than anticipated due to new regulatory timelines and considerations, we are continuing our strong organic growth trajectory across Canada. Our existing stores in both Red Deer and London have performed very well, and we are anticipating further positive results from these new locations as we expand our footprint in both cities," said Raj Grover, President and Chief Executive Officer of High Tide. "More store sites remain under construction in other jurisdictions across Canada, and we anticipate announcing the opening of these locations over the coming weeks. I also look forward to sharing details about the Cabana Club contest winner shortly after 4/20, along with our 4/20 sales numbers as we have historically done," added Mr. Grover.

ABOUT HIGH TIDE

High Tide is a leading retail-focused cannabis company with bricks-and-mortar as well as global e-commerce assets. The Company is the largest non-franchised Canadian retailer of recreational cannabis as measured by revenue, with 115 current locations spanning Ontario, Alberta, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan. High Tide was featured in the third annual Report on Business Magazine's ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies in 2021 and was named as one of the top 10 performing diversified industries stocks in the 2022 TSX Venture 50™. The Company is also North America's first and only cannabis discount club retailer, featuring Canna Cabana, Meta Cannabis Co., and Meta Cannabis Supply Co. banners, with additional locations under development across the country. High Tide's portfolio also includes retail kiosk and smart locker technology – Fastendr™. High Tide has been serving consumers for over a decade through its established e-commerce platforms including Grasscity.com, Smokecartel.com, Dailyhighclub.com, and Dankstop.com and more recently in the hemp-derived CBD space through Nuleafnaturals.com, FABCBD.com, BlessedCBD.co.uk, and BlessedCBD.de, as well as its wholesale distribution division under Valiant Distribution, including the licensed entertainment product manufacturer Famous Brandz. High Tide's strategy as a parent company is to extend and strengthen its integrated value chain, while providing a complete customer experience and maximizing shareholder value.

For more information about High Tide Inc., please visit www.hightideinc.com, its profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and its profile page on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

1 Please see contest rules for further details at: https://cannacabana.com/blogs/news/cabana-club-giveaway-win-a-2022-toyota-prius-vip-trip. Please note that the Company reserves the right to withdraw, amend, terminate or suspend in whole or in part this Contest at any time without prior notice and without liability if the Company determines that for any reason the Contest is not capable of being conducted as planned. This Contest Process will be subject to compliance with the Cannabis Act and associated Regulations.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/high-tide-to-open-two-new-canna-cabana-retail-cannabis-stores-to-mark-420-holiday-301527581.html

