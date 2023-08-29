Threat for 'catastrophic impacts' as Hurricane Idalia eyes Florida Gulf Coast

Forecasters have been watching Idalia, now a hurricane, with intense interest over the past couple of days.

Idalia continues to track north into the Gulf of Mexico, passing west of Cuba, intensifying in its track and reaching hurricane strength early Tuesday morning. Hurricane and storm surge warnings are in place for parts of the west coast of Florida, along with watches that include the Florida Panhandle.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) expects this system to pick up speed and additional intensity before moving into the northern Gulf of Mexico.

Idalia storm track Aug 29 2023

Idalia will likely grow into a major hurricane before landfall in Florida early Wednesday. Folks on the Florida Panhandle and western coast of Florida will see the hurricane moving toward the state by late Tuesday, with a landfall possible anywhere between Tallahassee and Tampa on Wednesday morning.

Water temperatures are extremely warm across the eastern Gulf of Mexico, which are helping to fuel Idalia as it is forecast to become a major hurricane.

Temperatures are running 30-31°C across the region, and that warmth extends dozens of metres below the surface. That is a vast reserve of oceanic heat that could allow the storm to quickly strengthen on its approach to Florida.

LIFE THREATENING STORM SURGE AND IMPACTS

Storm surge is a major concern with these types of storms, and Idalia's landfall is expected to coincide with Wednesday’s Blue Supermoon, meaning the high tide will increase water levels and make the storm surge even more deadly.

Life threatening storm surge of 1-2 m (4-7 ft) is forecast for Tampa Bay, with an even higher, catastrophic storm surge forecast further north from Aucilla River to Yankeetown at 3-4.5 m (10-15 ft). Anyone in these areas need to heed any evacuation orders given by local officials.

Hurricane Idalia storm surge updated Aug 29 2023

As Idalia encroaches on Florida, it is forecast to intensify from its current Category 1 status to Category 3. Flooding rains and the Category 3 strength winds will batter the Gulf Coast, which has prompted several counties, including some in Tampa Bay up the Panhandle, to issue evacuation orders.

The storm’s high winds, heavy rain, and isolated tornadoes will extend far away from the centre of the storm, and these hazards will likely push deep into the southeastern U.S. — including Georgia and the Carolinas — toward the latter half of the week.

It’s likely the storm will re-emerge into the Atlantic late-Wednesday near the Carolinas, albeit significantly weaker. Rainfall amounts are forecast to be within 100-200 mm (4-8 inches) and possibly higher.

Florida rain Aug 29 2023

It’s important to note the region’s history as many storms in similar scenarios have strengthened all the way up to landfall. That tendency toward sudden intensification often catches residents and visitors off guard after they expected a much weaker storm than the one they ultimately endured.

Visitors in the region should closely monitor the forecast and heed the advice of local officials in case evacuation orders are issued.

Atlantic season to take a breather for two or three weeks

The Atlantic basin has been hyperactive for the past 10 days, but as we head into the peak of the hurricane season, the tropics should turn much quieter for two to three weeks, according to Dr. Doug Gillham, a meteorologist at The Weather Network.

image14

"Another storm is possible during that time period [as the] pattern would support the western Gulf of Mexico in 10-15 days, but we should see a significant lull in the season during the time of year when the tropics are typically most active," Gillham adds.

However, the hurricane season should come back to life again during late September.

(If you’re curious -- even though ‘I’ is the ninth letter of the alphabet, the storm count is off by one this year because our first system was an unnamed subtropical storm back in January.)

Keep checking back to The Weather Network for more updates on the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season.

