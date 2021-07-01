High temperatures scorch northern Sask. as heat wave continues

The entire province is under a heat warning Thursday. (CBC - image credit)

Several northern communities in Saskatchewan broke daily maximum temperature records Wednesday, including La Ronge, Buffalo Narrows and Stony Rapids.

Stony Rapids beat their previous daily record of 31.1 C by 8.7 degrees for the high of 39.8 C. Temperatures overnight likely provided little relief, as they hovered over 20 C. Buffalo Narrows beat their previous daily record 27.9 degrees by eight degrees yesterday.

It's a part of the province that doesn't usually see these types of temperatures for a prolonged period of time.

To blame is what meteorologists have called a heat dome — ridges of high pressure hovering over the Prairies that create an effect much like a pressure cooker.

The entire province of Saskatchewan remains under a heat warning Thursday.