High-tech scanners stop 50p-sized mobile phones being smuggled into jail

Zanco phone

High-tech X-ray body scanners have thwarted 28,000 attempts to smuggle drugs, weapons and phones no larger than a human finger into prisons across England and Wales.

More than 90 scanners deployed at all closed male jails are capable of producing high-resolution images of items no bigger than an inch within the bodies of offenders living in prisons, or on arrival or transfer.

In the past two years, they have uncovered 28,626 items that criminals have attempted to smuggle into jails, including Zanco phones, no wider than a 50p piece and among the smallest in the world.

Bought for as little as £16.99, they can be sold inside prisons for as much as £1,000 because of the ease with which they can be hidden inside a prisoner’s body, clothes or cell.

Zanco phones prisons smuggled

Anti-corruption teams saw their seizure as critical to stopping inmates either running their crime empires, organising drug deals, having them imported into prisons or threatening victims or rivals.

Other items seized after being spotted on scanners included drugs packed into plastic Kinder Surprise egg shells that were hidden inside the body of a prisoner. A single egg can be worth as much as £5,000 depending on the drug being smuggled into prison.

E-cigarettes packed with narcotics were also found by the X-ray scanners as the devices are allowed within jails.

There have been seizures of weapons such as lock knives that prisoners have tried to smuggle into jails inside their bodies.

The X-ray scanners are part of a £125 million strategy launched two years ago to stamp out drugs, violence and rule-breaking within jails.

Prison scanners weapons seized items prisons - Twitter/Dominic Raab

Dominic Raab, the Justice Secretary, said: “Our tough new security measures in prisons are putting prisoners back on the straight and narrow. Allied to our renewed drive to get prisoners off drugs for good, we are cutting crime and keeping the public safe.”

This came as the Government prepared to roll out airport-style scanners to 45 prisons across England and Wales. They will check bags brought in, by the thousands of staff and visitors who enter prisons every day, to cut off another route of smuggling.

The £125m plan also included phone blocking technology to stop the illegal use of mobiles, as well as new handheld and archway metal detectors, and an additional 150 drug sniffer dogs.

The money has also been used to set up a new team of specialist investigators to weed out corrupt prison officers, who are either bribed or blackmailed by offenders into bringing drugs, weapons or phones into jails.