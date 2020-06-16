These British brands celebrate the reopening of their doors

Selfridges was among a number of stores that reopened on 15 June after closing due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Getty Images)

Yahoo Lifestyle is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

High street stores were advised to close back in March amid the coronavirus pandemic, and now three months later have been given the go ahead to reopen on June 15 by the government.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Some brands kept their websites open for shoppers to continue shopping online, while others were forced to close entirely.

Popular shopping destinations and department stores across the UK, had been deserted during lockdown, but scenes now look very different.

The reopening of stores has seen customers flock to their much-loved retailers, such as Primark, Nike and Selfridges.

But with social distancing measures still in place there have been reports of queues spanning hundreds of metres long, as well as stock not being replenished on the shop floor for a number of days for customer and staff safety.

Which high street brands have reopened, and what safety measures are in place for staff and shoppers?

From designer labels to popular department stores and affordable labels, we have compiled the popular destinations you can shop in store once again.

Anya Hindmarch | Shop here

British designer brand, Anya Hindmarch, has reopened its London stores, but are making sure masks and hand sanitisers are available for staff and shoppers.

Victoria Beckham | Shop here

Victoria Beckham Dover Street opened its doors on Monday 15 June. The store has social distancing measures in place for shoppers.

Story continues

Selfridges | Shop here

Selfridges in London, Birmingham, Manchester Exchange Square and Manchester Trafford opened at the start of the week with “added safety measures”, but with restricted opening hours.

Liberty London | Shop here

Liberty London closed inMarch but has since reopened. Social distancing measures are in place, which include one person on the stairs at a time, social distanced queues, as well as limited opening hours.

House of Fraser | Shop here

House of Fraser has reopened and is ensuring customers keep a two-metre distance, follow the arrows in store, and are encouraged to use contactless payments where possible. While staff will be wearing the necessary PPE safety equipment.

Dune | Shop here

Dune has opened select stores in keeping with the government’s guidelines. Similar to other stores that have reopened Dune has social distancing measures in place and is offering customers hand sanitiser and face coverings.

The Body Shop | Shop here

The Body Shop has opened their stores, but with some changes. It has new opening hours, is offering customers the opportunity to have online consultations instead of face to face, and click and collect their online purchases.

Topshop | Shop here

Topshop is welcoming customers back to their England stores and most of their shops in Northern Ireland as of June 15.

However, they have made alterations to the layout of their store to ensure there is socially distanced shopping, less shoppers in store at one time, and contactless payment options are preferred. One thing to note is personal shopping and fitting rooms will stay closed.

John Lewis & Partners | Shop here

John Lewis & Partners has started to reopen their stores to customers, with social distancing measures in place for customers and staff safety. A limited number of shoppers are allowed in the store at a time, a minimum of two metres distance is required, and hand sanitiser is dotted around the store too. Staff will be wearing PPE if they choose, but certain facilities such as their dining and personal shopping will be closed.