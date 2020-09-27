High Street hopefuls: The people opening new shops

Jessica Stewart, Anna Strzelecki and Sophia Sutton-Jones are hoping to make it on the High Street

It's just before nine in the morning in the well-heeled north London suburb of Highgate. The area boasts A-list movie stars, Nobel laureates, some of the nicest views in London and in a few minutes' time Jessica Stewart will officially open the neighbourhood's new yoga studio.

Many businesses have rushed to move their services online as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, but Jessica is one of those taking advantage of newly empty premises to go into the High Street.

"It is a huge risk and absolutely terrifying," she says, shortly before her first class begins at her new State studio.

But she also says that the service has never been more important.

"Everyone's mental health and physical health has been hugely affected by the lockdown."

Flexible business

During lockdown one of Jessica's streams of work came from online yoga classes for investment banks and other businesses who would hire her to help their stressed staff manage the constant screen time that came with working from home. Other clients who were home-schooling kids also reached out for yoga and other mindfulness techniques to help them cope.

But do people worried about being close to each other in confined spaces want to come to a yoga studio?

Before Covid some yoga studios would cram students in like sardines but that can't happen anymore.

At State students bring their own mats, which are kept at a distance from each other, and the studio has a one-way system where you put your belongings in a box as you go in and then collect them as you leave via another exit.

But with local lockdowns in some areas and new restrictions that could last for up to six months, is this the right time to be starting out on the High Street, particularly if another full lockdown were to come?

"At any point should we need to or when we want to we can actually just stream our classes," Jessica says.

"I think anyone doing anything right now has to build in that plan B, or plan Z depending on how bad things get."

Sourdough dreams

According to the British Retail Consortium, things have already become tricky on the High Street, where footfall was down 41% this August compared with a year ago.

But that's not putting off fellow north Londoners Sophia Sutton-Jones and her husband Jesse.

When lockdown happened they were running a business shipping kitchen equipment around the world but the transport charges for international shipping became so high that the business model no longer worked.

Instead they fell back on Sophia's love of sourdough baking. For years she had written a well-read blog about the craft she had learnt from her baker father.

A neighbour asked her to bake some bread and when they liked it they spread the word.

Soon the couple were turning their flat into a sourdough microbakery. People were ordering online for delivery or pick-up in slots and they could not bake enough to meet the demand, which is when they started to look for premises.

