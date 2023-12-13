The high street health checks for when you can’t get a GP appointment

The NHS says that screening reduces hospital admissions and deaths from heart attacks and strokes

You give the car an annual MOT. The house gets a 12-monthly spring clean. But when did you last book your body in for a once-over? In the last 12 months, three of Britain’s biggest high-street retailers have launched health-scanning services.

In theory, we should be able to get many of these at our GP, but we all know how easy that is these days. Fortunately, you can now walk into a chemist or a department store, lift the hood on your body’s current condition and, in the words of Dr Peter FitzGerald – managing director of Randox, who will be soon be providing screening at John Lewis - “take greater control of your health and optimise the potential to live well for longer.”

So how important is health screening as you enter middle and later life? “Age is the biggest risk factor for most diseases,” says Dr Garry Savin, a leading GP who helped to develop Nuffield Hospitals Health Screening in the 1990s and is now Programme Director at Lumen, a Harley Street Clinic.

“It increases your risk of cancer and cardiovascular disease – the two main causes of early death. So the older you are, the more likely you are to pick up something significant through health screening.” There is, however, a vital caveat. “When you look at the health-screening options now available, there’s a wide spectrum, not only in terms of the detail they go into, but also in terms of the medical support available to interpret and follow up those findings.”

A 2016 Oxford University review found that, while mid-life health checks did pick up red flags like high blood pressure and diabetes, this did not significantly reduce the risk of dying from heart attacks, strokes or cancer. The NHS, on the other hand, says that screening reduces hospital admissions and deaths from heart attacks and strokes. So which tests are available on the high street?

High street screening

Everyman/woman test, John Lewis

John Lewis’ health-screening services will be run in collaboration with Randox – the largest diagnostic company in the UK. Several options will be available in store, but Randox’s classic package is the Everyman (or Everywoman) screening service, which costs £295.

The site of the first clinic will be John Lewis’ High Wycombe store, which is taking bookings now for appointments from 18 December. This will be followed by further openings at John Lewis stores in Bluewater and Cheltenham, in December and January respectively.

Part of the screening entails a 20-minute in-store appointment - Getty

Here’s how it will work. Book an appointment online, complete a medical and lifestyle questionnaire, then visit the store for a 20-minute appointment. Here, a phlebotomist takes a blood sample, your measurements and blood pressure. A urine sample will also be sent off for analysis. From all this, Randox extrapolates “up to 150 data points linked to key health areas” including the state of your heart, kidneys, bones, muscles, joints, liver, pancreas, thyroid and more.

Results arrive by email, in print and online within the week. These are extensive, but fairly easy to follow (a traffic-light system flags results that fall outside a normal range, a “results for your doctor” section contains details warranting further medical investigation). An optional call with a ‘health and wellbeing advisor’ allows you to discuss diet and lifestyle changes you might implement in response, or remote GP consultations are available for another £70. After six months, you do it all again at no extra charge.

Helpful?

Surprisingly so, albeit with caveats. Superdrug has also launched blood-test-based health screening this year, at £179. Randox’s, however “is a very extensive profile, and good value for the number of tests,” says Savin.

Randox stress that this screening focuses on facets of health that people can influence themselves, through lifestyle and diet. It is not designed to unearth and tackle major medical conditions. And indeed: “a lot of people are walking around with iron deficiency, or an iron overload disorder which affects their quality of life though they are unaware,” says Savin. “But the value of discovering something like that depends very much on the expertise of the person interpreting the results, and the quality of follow-up care provided.”

How often?

Randox suggests it could be done annually.

Cost: £295

Free Health MOT, Boots

Launched this spring, paused while pharmacists deal with winter flu jabs, and set to relaunch again in the warmer months, this screening programme is free and super-convenient. When bookings open, over-40s can bag a slot on Boots’ website, then attend at almost any of their branches in England (Wales and Scotland, sadly, fall outside of the programme).

During a 15-minute appointment, a pharmacist conducts a blood pressure check and (if you want) measures your BMI and waist circumference. You get the results immediately, along with basic advice in response (you might, for instance, be advised to tweak your exercise, nutrition, sleep, or to stop smoking). The pharmacist will refer you to your GP if the results suggest it is needed.

Helpful?

“These are very basic tests, but yes,” says Savin. “Waist circumference and BMI are useful measures of whether you need to shed weight for your health and it is very possible to have dangerously high blood pressure without having a clue.” High blood pressure puts you at risk of serious complications ranging from heart attack to kidney disease and vascular dementia.

Once diagnosed, a doctor can prescribe medication, or offer lifestyle advice to bring it down (cut back on booze and salt, for instance). “So if this test is the only context in which someone might discover they are walking around with hypertension, then it serves a really important purpose,” says Savin.

How often?

An annual check would be sensible.

Cost: Free

DIY at home health kits, Tesco

Tesco supermarkets also offer at-home health checks including those for bowels, kidneys, thyroid, vitamin D, flu, male fertility, menopause and iron deficiency.

Finger-prick tests of this sort can be useful - OSCAR WONG/MOMENT RF

Helpful?

Finger-prick tests of this sort can be useful, suggests Savin, albeit to a limited degree. “These are very basic indicators but I’d definitely suggest getting proper blood work done by your doctor if you have concerns about anaemia or your kidneys,” says Savin. For one, “not all anaemia is iron deficiency-anaemia,” so an iron test would not rule out the possibility that you are anaemic. You also need to master the basic method – fail to extract enough blood, or even squeeze your finger to promote blood flow, and you could end up with a false reading.

How often?

If you have specific health concerns and cannot get an appointment with a doctor, these could be a helpful starting point.

Cost: From £8-£18

LloydsPharmacy Total Health Check

LloydsPharmacy Total Health Check offers six key health tests that can help you get to grips with your health. These include: blood pressure check, cholesterol, blood sugar screening, BMI and a lifestyle questionnaire looking at your diet and whether you smoke and your family history. During your appointment a member of their healthcare team will go through your results and give advice on how to improve your scores.

The Total Health Check is available at more than 500 LloydsPharmacy stores. The pharmacist could refer you to your GP or other healthcare services if you’re found to be at a higher risk of developing certain conditions.

Helpful?

Compared to some of the other high street tests this covers more of the actionable basics of cardiovascular health, Savin suggests. A blood-fat test will establish if you have high cholesterol but it needs to include a full breakdown of the different blood-fat subtypes to have any meaningful value, he explains.

“From that information, you can calculate their 10-year risk of their heart attack or stroke. If their score shows them to be at high risk, their doctor might decide they need a statin.” But, he suggests, a doctor would always follow this test with one done on a venous blood sample before making any treatment decisions.

A high blood sugar test result, meanwhile: “could potentially pick up an undiagnosed diabetic, or a pre-diabetic.” All in all: “I’d equate it to someone looking at the tread on your car tires,” he says. “It could be very useful in indicating some problems, and if you find out you’ve got bald tires it can be life-saving. But it’s still better to have the whole car and engine properly checked.”

The tests covered are essentially the same as those included in the midlife health check on the NHS, which should be available free every five years at your GP for those between 40 and 74. The advantage of course here, is that you will definitely be able to book an appointment on their online booking form and the test is available to anyone over the age of 18.

How often?

A yearly health check makes sense.

Cost: £25

