How high street banks shortchanged a nation of savers

Unfair disparity in rates

Banks are failing to pass on increases in interest rates to “terribly shortchanged” savers.

The Bank of England has gradually increased interest rates from the record low of 0.1pc in December 2021 to 4c this month, in a bid to tame double-digit inflation.

In theory the upward march of rates is good news for Britain's army of savers, who have been starved of returns on their cash deposits after more than a decade of ultra-low interest rates.

But high street banks are stubbornly failing to pass on the inflated rates to loyal customers.

The average rate of interest offered by the big banks’ easy-access savings accounts is currently just 1.5pc, according to the analyst website Savings Champion.

While the Bank of England has hiked interest rates by 3.9 percentage points since December 2021, high street banks have passed on just 0.54 percentage points to savers on average.

For example, the Santander Everyday Saver account paid 0.01pc in December 2021. Today it pays just 0.55pc, despite much higher increases in central bank rates.

This means someone with a £50,000 deposit in this account will earn just £275 a year.

Had Santander increased rates by the same margin as the Bank of England base rate, the account would pay 3.91pc today and that same saver would receive £1,995 a year – £1,720 more.

The Barclays Everyday Saver has also only raised its rate from a paltry 0.1pc in 2021 to 0.55pc today. Rates on the Halifax Everyday Saver and Lloyds Easy Saver accounts have only risen from 0.1pc to 0.75pc today on a balance of £50,000. HSBC’s Flexible Saver pays 0.9pc and at NatWest the Flexible Saver account now pays 1.51pc.

Since the latest central bank rate rise from 3.5pc to 4pc on February 2 – the tenth consecutive increase – no savings providers have passed on the full rise to all of their variable-rate savings account customers.

Adding to savers’ frustration at receiving such poor returns on their money, banks have been very quick off the mark to pass on the increases in Bank Rate to mortgage customers. Borrowers on tracker loans are seeing payments rise overnight and fixed rate loans are quickly being withdrawn and repriced at higher rates.

At the same time, many shares in British banks are soaring.

Anna Bowes, of Savings Champion, said: “The high-street banks hold a huge amount of savers’ cash as their customers trust that they are looking after them. While banks are not legally required to pass on the full extent of interest rate rises to savers, they consistently offer some of the worst rates on the market, shortchanging people terribly.

“With much better interest rates available outside the confines of high-street banks, it can make a huge difference to how much interest you earn if you switch your savings provider. For those with money sitting in poor-paying accounts, it is well worth the time it takes to open a new savings account with a different provider and move your money.”

Bosses of Barclays, NatWest, HSBC and Lloyds Banking Group appeared before the Treasury select committee of MPs last week.

They were quizzed over failing to pass on increases in interest rates made over the past 14 months by the Bank of England on their easy-access accounts.

Harriett Baldwin MP, chairman of the Treasury committee, said: “Interest rates are on the rise, yet some of our constituents are receiving such low savings rates that their money may as well be kept under the mattress.

“The biggest banks, who have been quick to raise the cost of mortgage borrowing after recent interest rate rises, continue to drag their heels and savers are left with the short straw. Consumers are well advised to shop around and our committee will continue to focus on this issue.”

Savers are also up against rising inflation. Even if the latest increase is passed on in full, the rates still would not beat the current rate of inflation of 10.1pc.

“This means that inflation is eroding the value of their savings,” Ms Bowes said. “So really, it has never been more important to make sure cash savings are earning the best rate possible.”

By using a comparison site it is possible to find the best paying account. Higher rates are paid on fixed-term accounts where savers do not need to access their savings for a time.

For long-term savings – five years or more – over and above the all-important rainy day fund, it is important to consider investing where there is more chance of beating inflation. Historically stocks produce better returns than cash over the longer term.