The high street bank willing to lend borrowers £100,000 more than rivals

High street lenders are offering borrowers drastically different mortgage amounts, with a young couple on an average salary able to borrow £70,000 more from Nationwide than they can from Natwest.

The vast gap could mean the difference between a larger and smaller home, or a well-located property versus one further out of the city.

As of yesterday, a young professional couple buying for the first time outside London with a joint income of £67,000 and outstanding student loans could borrow as little as £298,140 and as much as £367,900 from eight of the high street’s largest lenders.

Meanwhile, a young family living in London with a joint income of £125,000 and one child in private school could borrow anywhere from £395,285 to £509,532, according to calculations by lender MPowered Mortgages.

The calculations are based on the maximum loan available to the borrowers based on their income and on their deposits, which were £55,000 and £100,000 respectively.

Barclays’ and Virgin Money’s online mortgage calculators only base their loan amounts on property prices, so they have not been included in the calculations.

In recent months, more first-time-buyers have been opting for smaller, cheaper homes, and taking out mortgages with longer terms to bring down monthly repayments, according to Capital Economics.

This is in response to lenders’ stress tests, which are harder to pass now that interest rates have risen. Lenders now stress borrowers at their standard variable rate plus 1 percentage point.

The average standard variable rate is 7.52pc, according to data firm Moneyfacts.

New home buyers have already seen their borrowing power fall by £50,000 since February 2022, when the Bank Rate was 0.5pc, due to lenders’ stress tests.

This borrowing power is set to fall by a further £27,000 if the Bank Rate reaches 6pc by the end of this year.

Jake Atkinson, data scientist at MPowered, has noted a handful of other factors which could be contributing to the shifting goal posts.

One has to do with how customers record their “essential expenditure” – such as utility bills and council tax – when they apply for a mortgage.

Typically, lenders will predict most of this. But more recently, a category they previously predicted – travel – is now being singled out.

Some lenders are asking would-be homeowners to estimate their travel spend themselves and submit an estimated figure to their brokers.

Mr Atkinson said: “There’s a bit of ambiguity in the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules which means lenders can decide what they consider essential expenditure.

“More recently, some lenders are asking for expenditure in new categories like transport, deferring it to the broker instead of predicting it.

“They’re adding it to the front-end of their affordability calculators most likely because train and fuel prices are more volatile.”

Train tickets have risen nearly 6pc this year. Meanwhile, some fuel prices have been recovering. Diesel prices dropped by a record 12p per litre in May, after a crackdown on overcharging.

Mr Atkinson said inflation levels are also factored into each category of essential spending a lender looks at.

He added: “If the scales on some of these categories change drastically, then lenders have to go to the regulator. For some categories, lenders won’t have time to do this with the market changing so quickly.

“This is why they’re increasingly asking borrowers for the information versus changing their own predictive models.”

Lots of mortgage lenders base their predictions on data from the Office for National Statistics. But this data takes months to compile which means it is often lagged and that as a result some of lenders’ predictions are based on unknowns, according to Mr Atkinson.

There is one other factor which affects how much home buyers can borrow. Some lenders will also include a buffer on top of essential expenditure.

Mr Atkinson said: “They might add a £500 buffer on top, and it’s likely lenders will be adding this on in this kind of market.”

A NatWest spokesman said: “Our focus is on providing sustainable lending that supports home-ownership. Every application for a mortgage is assessed individually.”

A Santander spokesman said: “We consider a range of individual personal circumstances when making lending decisions to help customers access a mortgage which is right for them.”