How MLB players’ threat to miss games delivered union its labor win

Hannah Keyser
·6 min read

NEW YORK — MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, say what you will about him, understands labor negotiations. Labor relations, less so — a fact that’s so hard to deny, he doesn’t even bother trying. But the part where you extract as much and surrender as little as possible through ruthlessness and savvy? Well, we wouldn’t have been in this mess if he was worse at it.

And so when he offers insights into the inner workings, they’re worth taking seriously.

After the latest, and longest in a long time, round of MLB labor negotiations wrapped up Thursday night with a new labor contract, Manfred had this to say: “The way the process of collective bargaining is designed, it’s really driven by time and economic leverage.”

He was justifying that the lockout stretched for nearly 100 days, only to be lifted following a deal in the nick of time. He is, I’m sorry to say, correct that in a sport built on posturing and brinkmanship (bargaining, not baseball), it’s difficult to motivate either side to move much until they’re up against the clock.

But his evaluation of the two factors fails to explain how the players walked away with a deal they can comfortably consider a win, if not a clear and decisive one.

Owners have more money (on a magnitude that goes widely underappreciated). They controlled the timing of the lockout. Their careers in baseball are longer than those of players. They’ve been benefiting financially from the existing economic structure. Which is all to say, they should have had all the time and economic leverage.

This is partially why player unions, across the sports, have struggled to make significant gains against ownership in recent decades. The other major men's leagues have seen the introduction of a salary cap, and even the MLBPA — once a preeminent trailblazer — has succeeded only in staving off a salary cap, but surrendered a luxury tax and lost ground elsewhere.

MLB will play a full 162-game season after the lockout ended. (Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
MLB will play a full 162-game season after the lockout ended. (Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

It’s always a tall order to enter collective bargaining looking to walk away with more than you gave up. Since it’s always all about money, we can say that even more succinctly: It’s difficult to demand more of it, even if you have a compelling case, without withholding your labor.

In the end, the players got $250 million in new money over the course of the deal in pre-arbitration bonus pool money, the $20 million increase in the luxury tax threshold from last season to this is the largest ever year-over-year, as is the $129,500 increase in the minimum salary. They wanted a draft lottery, and got it. There was at least a nominal attempt to prevent service time manipulation, and even the postseason field expanded to only their preferred 12 teams rather than 14 like the league wanted.

Granted, it’s impossible for ownership to ever truly lose — they have access to a legal monopoly of essentially guaranteed appreciating assets and, as we’ve seen exemplified in recent days, they can repackage their product for staggering new revenue in the form of streaming rights — but the new CBA pushes the economics of the sport back toward the players’ direction.

And they did it by not blinking.

It was the owners’ lockout, but the players succeeded where they did by maintaining a credible threat to miss regular season games.

Manfred explained his many specious deadlines as “an art form that’s important in terms of making a deal.” Which is really just a fancy way of calling them a pressure tactic.

And if there’s an art to setting deadlines, there’s an equal art to not taking them seriously. Bluffing is best countered by calling it, which the union did repeatedly to push its agenda forward. In response, the league proved unwilling to find out just how serious the players were about holding out when the calendar, not the commissioner, canceled games.

“Guys were prepared. Guys have been prepared for years now. Guys have been preparing for this fight, to try and make the system better for themselves and for future generations of players. Guys understood what that might take,” said Bruce Meyer, the union’s lead negotiator hired ahead of these CBA talks and who proved a difference maker this time around.

“So if we hadn't gotten a deal that the majority of players were happy with, then yes, I think players were prepared to do whatever it took.”

If that was a bluff, we’ll never have to find out.

If anything, the 12 members of the executive board who voted against the final deal are a testament to the fact that it was not. The board’s job was to push for as much as possible; the rank-and-file get to decide when they’ve gotten enough.

I’m skeptical they could have gotten much more, at least not anytime soon. The league walked back the threat to leave canceled games off the schedule entirely, but that’s because there was still time to squeeze them and play the World Series on schedule. Once that stopped being true, the negotiations would get only more complicated. The players wanted a full year’s pay and service time, and to get it when the schedule could no longer accommodate 162 games as easily, they might have had to give up something else.

In the end, they made the gains you can make by only being willing to miss games, without the complication of actually missing games. That’s a win. It’s just not enough for radical structural change.

The new CBA retains the existing structures for arbitration and the same path to free agency. The union had entered the bargaining process seeking to reform those so players could earn closer to their market value earlier in their careers. But those tenets of team cost control were labeled “non-starters” by the league and ultimately fell off the table in pursuit of higher-dollar figures and a timely deal.

Maybe sitting out a month or two or the whole season could convince the owners to loosen their grip on the reserve clause. Or maybe that kind of change just isn’t possible.

“It's difficult, but we're never gonna give up on some of those things. This is the labor process. I mean, we have determined adversaries on the other side, all of whom are billionaires and have enormous resources,” Meyer said.

“Whether more can be accomplished in the future, we'll have to see. I think so. Nobody should ever want to underestimate Major League Baseball players or the Major League Baseball Players Association. Nothing is impossible for this group.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • The numbers behind the Raptors' three-game slide are not pretty

    Toronto's recent play has not been pretty, and the stats have not been any more reassuring.

  • OHL removes Flint Firebirds president from league due to inappropriate conduct

    Terry Christensen is out as Flint Firebirds president.

  • Drama feels different in Toronto & Vancouver ahead of trade deadline

    Amidst rumours of the Leafs making a move for J.T. Miller, Canucks fans are split on whether their team should re-sign the star forward who turns 29 next week. It's never quiet in Toronto or Vancouver.&nbsp;

  • Alex Ovechkin gets away with blatant penalty, Capitals tie game with 1 second left

    Some poor officiating earned the Washington Capitals an extra point in the standings.

  • CBC Sports panel: Breaking the bias in women's sports

    Figure skater Maddie Schizas delivered multiple personal-best performances in her Olympic debut last month to help Canada place fourth in the team event. But how much will Canadians see of the 19-year-old and other women in sport before the 2026 Winter Games? "Every four years [at the Olympics] is not enough to see women's sports in the spotlight," said the reigning Canadian women's champion from Oakville, Ont., who also placed 19th in the women's program in Beijing. On Tuesday, Schizas took a b

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • Gabriel Landeskog sounds off on an awful night for NHL refs

    It wasn’t a banner night for NHL officials across the board Thursday evening.

  • Report: Group of Russian NHLers couldn't agree on statement on Ukraine invasion

    According to TSN's Rick Westhead, a group of Russian NHL players decided not to release a joint statement on Ukraine after they couldn't agree on what to say.

  • Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic surrenders all-time absurd goal

    Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.

  • Wings put alternate captain Danny DeKeyser on waivers for his birthday

    Veteran Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser was gifted a not-so-special birthday present from the only franchise he's ever known.

  • Fred VanVleet on return: 'Happy to be back doing what I love'

    The heart and sole of the Raptors returned to the lineup versus the Spurs after a five-game absence, dropping 26 points and looking like he didn't miss a beat. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Here are 3 upcoming Switch games for spring

    These games are coming to Switch in March and April.

  • Edmonton Stingers fall to Real Estelí in Basketball Champions League Americas play in Nicaragua

    The Edmonton Stingers suffered their third straight loss in FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas play on Sunday, falling 89-73 to Real Estelí on the team's home turf in Nicaragua. Edmonton was outscored 58-27 in the second half as Real Estelí came storming back to claim its second straight win in front of cheering home fans in the capital city of Managua. Guard Alex Campbell led Edmonton with 21 points, while power forward Murphy Burnatowski and centre Chad Posthumus finished with 17 and 14

  • Could Anton Forsberg solve a contender's goalie problem?

    The Ottawa Senators have received quality netminding from a player that's likely not a part of their future plans.

  • Hustle Play: Raptors' Chris Boucher on trade scares, Goran Dragic, play-in format

    Chris and Mike discuss the time Chris thought he was getting traded, the play-in tournament, Goran Dragic getting booed, dunk contests and more.

  • NHL leaders: Will they or won't they?

    As NHL Twitter comes alive to debate award nominations, Julian asks the Zone Time crew, 'Will they or won't they?' Can Auston Matthews break the 60 goal mark? Will Connor McDavid reach 120 points despite the Oilers struggles? And can the great ageing 8 score 50 goals this season?

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • Yukon soccer phenom signs pro contract with Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 team

    Yukon soccer phenom Joe Hanson will play his first game as a professional later this month after signing a contract with the Vancouver Whitecaps organization. "It doesn't feel real yet, but it does," the 18-year-old said. "It's still sinking in, but I'm excited and I know that it means a lot to the territory and a lot of people that have helped me and worked with me along this path." Hanson, who has been told he's the first Yukoner to sign a professional soccer contract, signed a two-year contra

  • Brian McKeever wins 15th career gold medal with victory in Para cross-country sprint

    Canada's Brian McKeever continued adding to his legendary Paralympic resumé on Wednesday, as he won gold in the men's visually impaired sprint cross-country event in China. The 42-year-old Canmore, Alta., native finished the race with a time of three minutes 19.5 seconds to edge American Jake Adicoff by 0.8 seconds, and Zebastian Modin, of Sweden, who claimed bronze with a time of 3:37.8. The medal is McKeever's 19th career medal, and 15th gold across six Games, dating back to Salt Lake City 200

  • Women athletes are redefining what 'strength' really means

    This is a column by Shireen Ahmed, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. As the month of March rolls around, I prepare to attend many events to celebrate International Women's Day. I like to celebrate women all the time, and the global community of women in sports also gets extra amplification and well-deserved attention. I also prepare to avoid the discussions from the "I'm just playing devil's advocate" dudebro types who ponder