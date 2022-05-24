High-speed train to connect Paris to Berlin from end of 2023

·1 min read

French rail operator SNCF said Tuesday it hopes to launch a Paris-Berlin high-speed service next year with Germany's Deutsche Bahn to tap into a perceived willingness by passengers to take longer train trips.

SNCF chief Jean-Pierre Farandou said they hoped to begin offering one trip per day between the French and German capitals in December 2023.

Several years ago, they did not think travellers would be willing to take a rail journey lasting up to seven hours, but that was changing, he said.

"Together with our German colleagues we're going to take a chance and launch this train," said Farandou.

Both SNCF and Deutsche Bahn offer high-speed train services between Paris and Frankfurt, but for the moment you need to commute to get to Berlin.

Fewer carbon emissions

Travelling by high-speed rail results in considerably fewer carbon emissions than by air.

Rail operators are also reviving night trains to lure travellers seeking to reduce the carbon imprint of their long-distance travel.

A Paris-Berlin night service is also expected to resume next year.

