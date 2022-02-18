Work on high-speed internet in rural communities underway in Howick Township

GORRIE – Southwestern Integrated Fibre Technology (SWIFT), a non-profit, municipally-led broadband expansion project, is well underway. Currently, the project is working in Huron County, installing the fibre optic lines necessary for a better internet connection.

Wightman Telecom is working in Gorrie, Fordwich, and Wroxeter, installing the necessary cables and infrastructure to bring high-speed internet to the small and rural communities.

The estimated completion date for these areas is July 15, 2022.

Tuckersmith Communications, HuronTel, Hay Communications, and Wightman Telecom are the four major companies working on the project in Huron County.

Both Sunshine and Roxborough are scheduled for completion on Feb. 28, 2022.

The remaining locations throughout Huron County will be completed throughout this year, and rural areas in and around Blue Water Beach, Benmiller, and Marnoch won’t see their high-speed internet until later in 2023.

The pandemic brought forward the need for a more reliable source of internet connection to rural areas after lockdowns crippled people’s ability to do any of their normal activities in person, like schools, places of employment, and family get-togethers.

SWIFT created this project to improve internet connectivity in underserved communities and rural areas across Southwestern Ontario.

The Western Ontario Wardens Caucus initiated the expansion project. It is delivered in partnership by member municipalities and the Ontario and Canadian governments.

The program will deliver $268 million in broadband infrastructure improvement to connect more than 63,000 homes and businesses across 345 communities within the region by 2023.

Cory Bilyea, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Wingham Advance Times