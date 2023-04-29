After high-speed chase near Sacramento, here’s the hot spot CHP says motorcyclist was hiding

A man accused of leading police on a high-speed chase and later hiding in a hot tub north of Sacramento was arrested this week, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The agency said Cristobal Barboza was driving a motorcycle about 90 mph Thursday afternoon when an officer tried to pull him over. Barboza did not stop, according to the CHP, and instead accelerated away.

The officer lost sight of the motorcycle. It had an illegal license plate that said “RUN THS” with the image of a middle finger between the words, the CHP said.

Officers later found the motorcycle abandoned in a driveway. A witness told police they saw a man going over a fence into the backyard of a home. A Yuba City police dog, Rip, led officers to a covered hot tub.

Inside it, Barboza was hiding in 104-degree water and wearing his motorcycle helmet, the CHP said. A report lists him as 23. But Yuba County jail records say he is 24.

Barboza was still in jail as of Saturday afternoon.