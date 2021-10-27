High-speed chase ends in wreck near Charlotte school, prompting a lockdown, officials say

A high-speed chase that started at a gas station in Indian Trail ended near a south Charlotte elementary school around noon on Wednesday, the Union County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies received a call from a driver of an 18-wheeler who noticed a suspicious white Chevrolet Suburban following him for several miles, Sheriff’s Office spokesman James Maye told the Observer.

A canine unit from the Union County Sheriff’s Office searches a wooded area for a suspect along McKee Road in south Charlotte, NC, on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021.

“[The driver] said every time he made a lane change, the vehicle made a lane change,” Maye said. “The vehicle followed him for upwards of 8 to 10 miles.”

When deputies approached the Suburban near the Murphy USA gas station at 14049 E. Independence Blvd., the vehicle took off at speeds up to 100 mph down Interstate 485, Maye said. The chase ended when the Suburban’s driver lost control of the vehicle at the intersection of Providence and McKee roads in Charlotte, he said.

About a dozen law enforcement vehicles converged on the area, including a Union County sheriff’s canine unit, according to two Observer staff members who were nearby.

One suspect is in custody, and deputies are working with Charlotte-Mecklenburg police to find the second one who was last seen running through woods near the Providence Park apartment complex, Maye said. The suspect is a Black male wearing an orange hoodie and brightly colored camouflage pants, he said.

It’s unclear if the suspect is armed, Maye said.

McKee Road Elementary, which is about a mile from the scene, went on lockdown for a short time due to police activity in the area, a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools spokeswoman said.

Anyone with information about the second suspect’s whereabouts can call (704) 283-5600, email crimestoppers@unioncountync.gov or submit a tip online.