High society treasures set for sale in Mountbatten family auction
A HUGE collection of antiques gathered during the “glittering" life of an high-society heiress is expected to raise more than £1 million when it goes under the hammer.
Patricia Edwina Mountbatten was the great-great-granddaughter of Queen Victoria, great niece of Russia’s last Tsarina, first cousin to Prince Philip and the Queen was a bridesmaid at her wedding.
Her father was the 1st Earl Mountbatten, the last Viceroy of India and a confidante of the Royal family, and the sale reflects the family’s role at the heart of English society for decades.
Among the more than 350 lots being offered by Sotheby’s are a pair of gold and enamel elephants dating from her father’s time in India, valued at £3,000, and an Art Deco diamond wreath with rubies, emeralds and sapphires that is expected to fetch £60,000.
Also for sale is an eccentric handbag in the shape of a pig with diamonds set into its spine, tail and trotters that could sell for as much as £3,000 and a Faberge clock from pre-revolution Russia valued at £25,000.
Harry Dalmeny, Sotheby’s Chairman, UK & Ireland, said: “Lady Mountbatten’s residence, Newhouse was a private place for entertaining only the closest of family and friends, capturing all the magic of a stately home on an intimate scale.
"Through her belongings, many passed down from members of the extended family over the years, collectors have the chance to see the story of the twentieth century unfold and acquire evocative vestiges of a glittering way of life.”
Her family said the sale in London on March 24 which is predicted to raise £1.5 million would “honour” their mother’s wishes and celebrate her memory.