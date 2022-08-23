High Sea Miami Rental Company Launches a New Variety of Luxury Villas and Yachts

High Sea Miami
·3 min read

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2022 / High Sea Miami is a luxury and commercial rental company that mainly offers luxury properties in the Waterfront and Ocean View markets. In the recent expansion, the company has launched two new significant projects, i.e., Yachts Charters and Luxury Vacations Villas. The company tends to grow as it works with emerging property developers.

With its exclusive rental services, High Sea Miami has launched two new categories with its subtypes. It includes:

  1. Yachts Charters:

    • Mega Yachts

    • Yachts

    • Boats

  2. Luxury Vacations Villas: It offers many exotic villas for rent that are comfortable for the families who come in for vacations, such as Villa Chiang, Villa Britto, Villa Ubud, and many more.

The team of High Sea Miami primarily operates throughout the South Florida region. The luxury properties are typically both single-family and condos.

High Sea Miami provides its expertise in three categories:

  • MIAMI LUXURY YACHT CHARTERS,

  • LUXURY RENTALS, VACATION HOMES &

  • EXOTIC CARS

The company's mission is to provide first class customer service and make all its clients 100% satisfied with their service. HIGH SEA MIAMI Yacht Charters & Rentals caters to people on holidays to cruise on Biscayne Bay, Florida Keys, and local tropical islands of Miami, Miami Beach, and South Florida.

High Sea Miami also offers a variety of boats, yachts, and luxury homes for any occasion. They can accommodate many custom packages such as Day Rentals, Sunset Cruises, Bahamas Trips, Celebrations, Water Sports Packages, and more.

Interested people can choose from an extensive fleet of 40+ yachts with a certified captain and crew that will cater to their clients and companions. With this, people can enjoy sunbathing with friends, explore Miami from the sea, sail to beautiful islands, or dance the night away on one of their luxury Miami Yachts.

Potential clients can contact the team about special promotions Waterfront Luxury Homes & Experience With breathtaking views and a unique combination of city and waterfront lifestyles. At High Sea Miami, Nightly, Weekly, and Monthly Rentals are Available.

About Nicolas Pollini - Founder of the High Sea Miami.

Mr. Pollini is an experienced yacht broker involved in the yacht, superyacht, and mega yacht markets.

He has also worked on multiple high-level projects. Two such projects are the Aston Martin Tower and Onda in Bal Harbor. The Onda or "Living Oasis" is in the heart of the Design District--which houses world-class developers such as Ugo Colombo.

In addition, Mr. Pollini with his company has gained a reputation for providing the best services accompanied by his expertise in the yacht industry. As a result, charting a yacht through beautiful places such as the Caribbean or Bahamas is possible now.

Intending clients and potentially South Florida users who search yacht rental companies can reach to Mr. Pollini at www.instagram.com/nicolaspollini or visit the official website for further information.

Media Details:

Company Name: High Sea Miami
Contact Person Name: Nicolas Pollini
Contact Email Address: info@highseamiami.com
Website: https://highseamiami.com/

SOURCE: High Sea Miami



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/713202/High-Sea-Miami-Rental-Company-Launches-a-New-Variety-of-Luxury-Villas-and-Yachts

