High schools: Tough week for Clovis West volleyball still ends with title. Plus, more rankings

Rhonda DeRuiter is first to admit that her Clovis West High girls volleyball team is young after reaching the Central Section championships last season.

That’s OK for DeRuiter, who figures her team will quickly learn in a long season.

The Golden Eagles found out they’ve got plenty to learn during losses last week to Central Valley Christian and Division I champions Liberty-Bakersfield.

But the Eagles also showed they’re quick learners.

Clovis West followed up those losses by winning the Clovis Challenge, defeating Stockdale in the Gold Division championship on Saturday.

“Pretty good performance at the tournament,” she said. “For a young team, we’ve got to get those reps. We got to get those contacts early and even though they were tough losses. All those contacts, film to watch, adjustments to make like that experience was really valuable heading into this weekend.”

The roster is made up of four rosters, nine juniors and three sophomores.

The Golden Eagles remain No. 2 in The Bee’s rankings despite the losses to Liberty and CVC.

The Cavaliers, meanwhile, moved up to No. 3 after an impressive showing during the week, capped by a win over Clovis West.

Clovis North and Garces round out the first five on The Bee’s rankings.

Top 10

1. Liberty 8-1 Pvs: 1

2. Clovis West 8-2 Pvs: 2

3. Central Valley Christian 6-2 Pvs: 6

4. Clovis North 8-1 Pvs: 3

5. Garces 8-1 Pvs: NR

6. Stockdale 9-1 Pvs: NR

7. Buchanan 11-4 Pvs: 4

8. Redwood 6-3 Pvs: 7

9. San Luis Obispo 4-1 Pvs: 8

10. Frontier 7-2 Pvs: NR

Dropped out

Clovis East 4-5 Pvs: 5

Centennial 6-4 Pvs: 9

Cross country: Buchanan leads the way

Larry Lung posted his Central Section cross country overall rankings and lists the Buchanan boys and girls teams as No. 1, which is not a surprise.

Meets up coming up this week is the Central Valley Classic at Woodward Park, hosted by Dinuba. Meet begins on Friday.

Rankings

Boys

Rating and last week rankings

Overall

1. Buchanan 3.27 2

2. Yosemite 4.20 3

3. Clovis East 5.29 1

4. Clovis West 5.32 4

5. Monache 5.37 10

6. Torres 5.67 5

7. San Luis Obispo 6.71 6

8. Bakersfield 7.39 8

9. Clovis 10.90 7

10. Clovis North 13.67 11

11. Sanger 16.62 9

12. Madera South 17.77\u0009 12

13. Templeton 18.38 14

14. McFarland 20.99 16

15. Stockdale 21.22 15

16. Redwood 21.94 23

17. Atascadero 22.64 18

18. Frontier 23.26 19

19. Lompoc 23.27 20

20. Bullard 23.70 21

21. Arvin 24.13 17

22. Reedley 24.17 33

23. Edison 25.29 22

24. Garza 25.57 13

25. Pioneer Valley 29.12 27

Girls

1. Buchanan 0.20 1

2. Clovis North 1.44 2

3. San Luis Obispo 6.66 3

4. Madera South 9.95 4

5. Immanuel 10.13 5

6. Clovis West 11.54 8

7. Kerman 12.07 9

8. Highland 13.31 12

9. Stockdale 13.70 13

10. Liberty-Bakersfield 15.02 15

11. Sanger 15.34 10

12. Tulare Western 15.48 11

13. Clovis 16.31 7

14. Redwood 16.40 17

15. Clovis East 16.96 6

16. Frontier 17.75 14

17. Bakersfield 18.07 19

18. Wasco 18.46 16

19. Bakersfield Christian 21.40 22

20. Fresno Christian 24.23 18

20. Paso Robles 24.23 21

22. Monache 25.29 25

23. Orcutt Academy 25.44 23

24. El Diamante 25.98 20

25. Golden West 26.72 24