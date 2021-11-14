High school volleyball district roundup: Peninsula locks up WCD 2/3 3A title. They’re aiming for a much bigger trophy

Volleyball action continued in the south sound as teams battled for district titles. Here’s a closer look at the action.

PENINSULA 3, AUBURN RIVERSIDE 1

Peninsula celebrated -- but only for a minute.

They know there’s bigger and better things on the way, when the 3A state tournament rolls around on November 18.

After a match-sealing fourth set in the WCD 2/3 3A championship, the Seahawks boarded their team bus, with visions of the Yakima Valley SunDome in their heads. Of course, they were excited for their less-than-an-hour-old victory, but there’s a different trophy Peninsula wants.

A much bigger trophy.

“We’re riding a high right now, and it’s pretty cool,” coach Katrina Cardinal told The News Tribune. “And it’s not like they played like they expected it. Because they had to work for every single point.”

The Seahawks actually won two games on Saturday. They took down Auburn Riverside 3-1 to win a district title, but beat Kelso hours earlier to get to the championship match.

Peninsula handled Auburn Riverside in the game’s opening two sets, and it wasn’t the Ravens team they expected to see, Cardinal said. When fatigue hit, the Ravens clawed back, taking the third set and avoiding a title-game sweep.

“After so many really stressful matches, your brain just kind of goes,” Cardinal said. “And you could see that. That third (set) was the Auburn Riverside we were expecting to see. ... Nothing was going our way.”

The fourth set, Cardinal said, went exactly how she thought the entire game would be played: two squads, fighting tooth and nail for every point available. That’s how the Kelso game transpired, even though Peninsula won that game, 3-1, too.

Call Lauren Wittmers Saturday’s unsung hero. When Peninsula “reset” for what would be the fourth and final set, Peninsula’s senior setter used what Cardinal calls a high-volleyball IQ to move opposing blockers and use teammates as decoys.

“She was so amazing this weekend,” Cardinal said.