High school track athlete dies in crash 3 weeks before graduation, Texas officials say

A high school senior just weeks away from graduating was killed in a head-on crash, Texas officials say.

Wes Woodard, a student at Meadow High School in Terry County, was involved in the crash Monday, May 1, as he was driving to his school’s FFA banquet, the city of Meadow said.

He was traveling in the wrong lane and crashed into another vehicle when both drivers veered in the same direction, KCBD reported.

“In a small tight-knit community such as Meadow, this is a loss felt so deeply by all,” the city said in a statement.

Woodard was a member of his high school’s track and field team. In April, he advanced to the regional championships in four events.

He placed fourth in the 300-meter hurdles event, the school district said.

A multi-sport athlete, Woodard also played basketball and football and ran cross country

Woodard was awarded the High School Heisman in November. The award “recognizes and rewards outstanding scholar-athletes who understand the most important victories happen on the field/court and in the their schools and communities,” according to the Meadow Independent School District.

“Our community is just in shock,” Meadow ISD Superintendent Bric Turner told KCBD. “You never expect something like this and it’s your worst nightmare.”

Meadow is about 30 miles southwest of Lubbock.

