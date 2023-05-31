High school theatre students shine bright in Toronto

Local students are coming home as award-winners.

A group of O'Gorman High School students recently travelled to Toronto for the National Theatre School Provincial Showcase performing Overdose, a play written by one of their teachers, Michael Buhler. The school won two awards at the event.

While the performance in Toronto is the last of their run with Overdose, Buhler said it was a satisfying cap to the experience for everyone.

“When the play was over, I think there's a lot of relief, because there was a lot of pent-up energy,” said Buhler. “I think there was just a good sense of satisfaction.”

The play shows the human side of addiction and the faith that can survive in extreme situations.

The trip was a great way to wrap up the show and the experience for the cast.

“We put the play to bed after that, that was the end of our road,” he said. “There was a feeling of accomplishment when all was said and done.”

Overdose won the Social Excavation Award and student Kaleb Harkins-Proulx won a best actor award for his role as Grover.

The Social Excavation Award is given to performances that dig deep into social issues, exploring the nuances of the subject matter.

Everyone involved will also be recognized at the school’s awards assembly next week.

Buhler said that the experience has led to many students showing an interest in continuing their theatre career as the school’s theatre program takes root after the pandemic disruptions.

“This was a very important year to get some traction again after COVID,” he said. “We’re still trying to build up and find a place where we were before COVID came, but it can’t be underestimated what kinds of challenges were met by coaches, club leaders and drama teachers just to get the life back in our school again.”

O’Gorman High School’s theatre is currently being renovated, but Buhler said they’re hoping to put on a full musical during the next school year.

“Some of the students are excited to try that form of theatre next,” he said. “Everybody wants to stay involved somehow.”

He said the awards and the trip to Toronto were a great step back into extracurricular activities for students at all the schools in Timmins.

“I’m excited for next year, not just for O’Gorman, but for all the high schools in every school board,” he said. “I think this was a stepping stone to something even better for next year, so I’m hopeful that life will continue to grow positively in our schools.”

Buhler said he is mulling over ideas for another writing project, and plans to tinker with the ideas over the summer.

“There’s a smaller drama festival in the fall, so I’m messing around with the possibility of another play,” he said. ”We’ll see how that works, or how it turns out.”

Amanda Rabski-McColl, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TimminsToday.com