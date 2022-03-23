High school teacher charged with stalking Las Vegas student online, police say

A high school teacher in Nevada is accused of stalking a student online, multiple news outlets reported.

Aaron Morbioli, 37, was charged with one count of stalking with use of internet or electronic communication involving a juvenile on Tuesday, March 22, KVVU-TV reported.

He has been a teacher at Spring Valley High School in Las Vegas since 2018, KNPR reported.

Spring Valley High School is part of Clark County School District, which did not immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment.

Morbioli, who is no longer listed as a staff member on the high school’s website, could not be reached for comment.

Morbioli’s arrest came after an investigation from early March, the Las Vegas Sun reported.

He was held at the Clark County Detention Center until he posted bail and is now on a home assignment, the news outlet reported.

His next court date is March 29, according to KNPR.

She didn’t ‘properly say goodbye,’ so 19-year-old tried strangling her, Texas cops say

Man hid in attic and secretly filmed woman he met on OnlyFans, New Hampshire cops say

Marine used fake social media accounts to threaten women for nude photos in CA, feds say