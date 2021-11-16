High school students identified as victims in fatal shooting at Haltom City park

A 16-year-old Birdville High School student and a 17-year-old student from Winfree Academy have been identified as the victims in a Monday fatal shooting at a Haltom City park, authorities said Tuesday.

Detectives were still working on Tuesday to determine a motive for the deadly shooting at North Park.

Haltom City police identified the victims as 16-year-old Daijhuan Jones of North Richland Hills and 17-year-old Isaiah Mendoza of Haltom City. Mendoza was a student at the charter school in North Richland Hills, while Jones was a student at Birdville High School, which is part of Birdville ISD in North Richland Hills.

“The Birdville ISD family sends their thoughts and prayers to the families of those impacted by the shooting at North Park in Haltom City on Monday afternoon.,” according to a statement released by Birdville school officials on Tuesday afternoon. “Though the off-campus shooting was not school related, a Birdville High student was killed.”

Both campuses have made counselors available for students and staff.

Although no arrests have been made as of Tuesday, detectives do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public, police said in a news release.

But Haltom City police said that out of an abundance of caution, there could be an increase of patrol officers at the school campuses.

Officers responded to reports of multiple shots fired at North Park, at 5220 Denton Highway, just north of Loop 820, about 3:30 p.m. Monday.

When they arrived, police found the two victims dead from gunshot wounds.

Police did not have an estimate as to how many people were at the park at the time of the shooting, but there were at least 15 vehicles in the area.

“We believe the victims came here together,” Haltom City Detective Matt Spillane said on Monday evening.

Police said some people were playing basketball on the court and there were others at a playground.

No other injuries were reported.

Spillane said dogs were brought to the area to search the park as investigators looked for suspects.

Anyone with information should call Haltom City police at 817-222-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477. Tips also can be made at https://469tips.com.