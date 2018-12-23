High school student with Down syndrome lives his dream by playing in state championship

Blaze Mayes, a student at Aledo High School who was born with Down syndrome, lived his football dream by playing in the Class 5A Division II state championship on Friday. Photo courtesy of Fox Sports Southwest.

If you’re looking for a feel-good story this morning, look no further than Blaze Mayes — a student at Aledo High School in Aledo, Texas, who was born with Down syndrome. Mayes wanted nothing more than to play football, and he got his wish Friday.

When Aledo cruised to a 55-19 victory against Fort Bend Marshall to secure its eighth Class 5A Division II state championship, Mayes lined up at receiver during the last play of the game. Aledo’s eight state championships are tied for the most in Texas.

This is what it's all about! From the excitement on the sideline, you can tell they love their teammate.#UILonFOX pic.twitter.com/Al0APtMjsr — FOX Sports Southwest (@FOXSportsSW) December 22, 2018





Of course, this was a great moment for Mayes, and he is now a state champion. You deserve this, Blaze!