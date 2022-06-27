High School Sports Awards: National show to highlight elite student-athlete achievement

Douglas Clark USA TODAY Ventures Events
·4 min read

The USA TODAY High School Sports Awards is the nation's largest high school sports recognition program, celebrating the best in high school sports in cities and states nationwide.

Accolades will be bestowed upon dozens of elite student-athletes in a myriad of sports during the July 31, 2022, national show broadcast via the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards website, YouTube and the USA TODAY channel available on most smart televisions and devices.

During the national show viewers will be introduced to stellar performers who have demonstrated resilience, determination, humility, competitiveness and work ethic in great measure - representing their families, schools and communities.

Here's a look at a few of the high achievers who will be recognized during the national show:

Angelina Perez 

The Lakeland Regional High School (NJ) cross country dynamo capped a dazzling senior season by capturing the 2021 New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association Meet of Champions gold medal. And she came within less than five seconds of earning top honors at the Eastbay National championships in San Diego in December. The University of Florida-bound Perez, is a nominee for All-USA TODAY HSSA Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year.

Lakeland Regional High School (NJ) cross country dynamo Angelina Perez capped a dazzling senior season by capturing the 2021 New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association Meet of Champions gold medal. And she came within less than five seconds of earning top honors at the Eastbay National championships in San Diego in December.
Lakeland Regional High School (NJ) cross country dynamo Angelina Perez capped a dazzling senior season by capturing the 2021 New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association Meet of Champions gold medal. And she came within less than five seconds of earning top honors at the Eastbay National championships in San Diego in December.

"I feel like this sport changed me in the best way possible and gave me opportunities I never would have had," she said. "It helped me to grow confidence-wise and just overall, as a person."

Riley Hough 

Hartland High School (MI) cross country standout Riley Hough completed his senior campaign by securing a second consecutive individual Michigan High School Athletic Association Division 1 cross country crown. And he is the first runner to record a sub-15 minute time twice at Michigan International Speedway - the state championships venue.

The Michigan State University-bound Hough, a nominee for All-USA TODAY HSSA Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year, is big on preparation and pursuing challenges.

"I love being able to test myself," he said. "I like to push myself to the limit - determine if there is something I can improve on and work to get to that point."

Kieryn Knox 

West Orange High School (NJ) senior Kieryn Knox has rolled seven perfect games, which requires 12 consecutive strikes to arrive at a score of 300. He finished his final year with the Mountaineers by claiming the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) Boys Bowling Individual Finals title.

West Orange High School (NJ) senior Kieryn Knox credits family for introducing him to the sport of bowling as a five-year-old.
West Orange High School (NJ) senior Kieryn Knox credits family for introducing him to the sport of bowling as a five-year-old.

Knox will continue his scholastic and athletic pursuits at the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) in Atlanta, Georgia, garnered First Team All-State honors for his feats on the lanes and is among the nominees for All-USA TODAY High School Sports Awards Boys Bowler of the Year. He topped a field of 100 bowlers to emerge as the state champion.

"I would like to remembered as someone who put in the hard work," he said. "It wasn't easy to get here and between the help I had from my coaches and others, I was able to help my team be successful."

Ryleigh Heck 

When the Eastern Regional High School (NJ) field hockey team's state championships streak was halted at 21-straight via the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the Vikings were undeterred. Led by All-America midfielder / forward Heck, the squad proceeded to return to championship form in 2021.

Stellar play and resolve is why Heck, who garnered National Field Hockey Coaches Association All-America first team honors and helped Eastern Regional High School to a 25-2 record, is among the nominees for All-USA TODAY HSSA Field Hockey Player of the Year. 

Eastern Regional High School's (NJ) All-America midfielder / forward Ryleigh Heck established the national single-season record with 125 goals during her senior season and amassed 323 career goals.
Eastern Regional High School's (NJ) All-America midfielder / forward Ryleigh Heck established the national single-season record with 125 goals during her senior season and amassed 323 career goals.

The University of North Carolina-bound Heck is resolute in touting a result derived from a unit working as one.

"We all have the same goal," she said with regard to the Vikings. "It's all about working hard and winning with my teammates. The focus is getting the team goals done. It's about the team and focusing on what we want to do as a team to succeed."

Walter Nolen III

It has often been stated there are a countless life lessons to be garnered from the sport of football. For Powell High School (TN) defensive tackle Walter Nolen III, the prime takeaway from the game is perseverance.

"The game has taught me to never give up on anything," Nolen, an All-USA TODAY HSSA Defensive Football Player of the Year nominee, said. "It's important to keep working and stay humble. The goal is to get better as a team every day."

Nolen amassed 85 total tackles (74 solo) to pair with 31 tackles for loss and 14 sacks en route to helping the Panthers to the 2021 Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association Class 5A state championship. After accumulating dozens of college scholarship offers, he selected Texas A&M University as the locale by which he will continue his scholastic and athletic pursuits.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Stellar honorees have demonstrated resilience, humility and work ethic

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Ukraine war: Kindergarten narrowly escapes renewed strikes on Kyiv

    Biden to block Johnson’s answer to global food crisis Russian missile strikes kill one near Cherkasy G7 leaders 'flex their pecs' to Putin Russia strikes Kyiv hours after Putin rushed to Kremlin Listen to the latest episode of our daily Ukraine podcast

  • In pictures: Glastonbury 2022

    Thousands of people are attending the event which has returned for the first time in three years.

  • Grand Canyon won't seek volunteers to kill bison this fall

    A bison herd that lives almost exclusively in the northern reaches of Grand Canyon National Park won't be targeted for lethal removal there this fall. The park used skilled volunteers selected through a highly competitive and controversial lottery last year to kill bison, part of a toolset to downsize the herd that's been trampling meadows and archaeological sites on the canyon's North Rim. Introducing the sound of gunfire and having people close to the bison was meant to nudge the massive animals back to the adjacent forest where they legally could be hunted.

  • Kemp, Brown, Murphy lead A's over Royals in 9-7 win

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Tony Kemp hit a two-run homer, Seth Brown and Sean Murphy combined for four RBIs, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Kansas City Royals 9-7 on Saturday. Kemp hit his second home run of the season in the eighth inning to wrap up a 3-for-5 afternoon. “I pulled a fastball inside foul and I had a feeling he would go back to the slider and he did,” Kemp said of his battle with Taylor Clarke. "I just tried to put a good swing on it and hit it out of the ballpark.” Brown hit a s

  • Priso's late goal lifts Toronto FC over Atlanta 2-1

    TORONTO — It has been a tough year for Toronto FC but with steady improvement has come an increasing level of confidence within the team. Coming off a 4-0 win against CF Montréal in the Canadian Championship semifinals on Wednesday, Toronto was able to build on that momentum, besting Atlanta United 2-1 on Saturday, courtesy of Ralph Priso’s 78th minute winner. “You could see there is a growing level of confidence. I like the fact that in the second half, when we just needed to find a way to come

  • Aaron Brown completes sprint double with 200-metre title at track and field nationals

    For all the national championship titles Aaron Brown has won throughout his lengthy sprinting career, these ones in the Township of Langley, B.C., this week felt a little different. On Sunday afternoon in sweltering heat, Brown sprinted past the rest of the field to win the men's 200-metre title in a time of 20.03 seconds. Jerome Blake finished second in a time of 20.32. In the women's 200m final, Natassha McDonald ran a personal best time of 22.67 to win the national title. While it was below t

  • Kadri scores in OT in return, Avs move to brink of title

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nazem Kadri scored at 12:02 of overtime and the Colorado Avalanche beat Tampa Bay 3-2 on Wednesday night in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final to move within a victory of dethroning the two-time defending champion Lightning. Playing for the first time since June 4 due to a thumb injury, Kadri skated in on Andrei Vasilevskiy and slipped a shot under the goaltender's right arm to give Colorado a 3-1 series lead. “That was a huge win. A resilient win,” said Kadri, who had been sidel

  • Federal government freezes Hockey Canada funding over handling of assault allegations

    The federal government has put Hockey Canada on notice. Minister of Sport Pascale St-Onge announced Wednesday the organization's access to public funds has been frozen, effective immediately, over its response to an alleged sexual assault and subsequent out-of-court settlement. The move comes after Hockey Canada president Scott Smith and outgoing CEO Tom Renney were grilled by MPs earlier this week during a Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage hearing. "We were all expecting answers to all th

  • Avalanche fan barred from Ball Arena for sprinkling friend’s ashes on the ice

    A die-hard Avalanche won't be at Ball Arena for Game 5 of the Cup final after he was banned from Colorado's home rink for the rest of 2021-22.

  • Phillies' Harper has broken thumb after being hit by pitch

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper has a broken left thumb after being hit by a 97-mph fastball from Blake Snell in the fourth inning Saturday night against the San Diego Padres. The team announced the injury to the reigning NL MVP, who will be out indefinitely. He will undergo further evaluation in the next few days. Harper checked his swing and the pitch from Snell rode inside and high toward his shoulder before hitting him on the outside of the left hand. Harper im

  • Gilbert said De Grasse's big-game mentality will help him at post-COVID worlds

    LANGLEY, B.C. — Glenroy Gilbert is confident Andre De Grasse's positive COVID-19 won't derail his performance at next month's world track and field championships. Athletics Canada's head coach said his ability to perform when the stakes are highest will help him. "Andre is not the kind of guy that needs a lot," Gilbert said at the Canadian track and field championships on Thursday. "He can compete. We know that. And as long as he's confident in the work that he's done to get to Eugene — and he's

  • Garcia beats Andreescu to win Bad Homburg title

    BAD HOMBURG, Germany — Canada's Bianca Andreescu came up just short of ending her title drought on Saturday. Caroline Garcia won her first title in three years after coming back from a set and a break down to beat Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4 in the Bad Homburg Open final on Saturday. Andreescu was looking for her first title since beating Serena Williams in the 2019 final at Flushing Meadows before injuries forced her to miss the entire 2020 season. “I'm very happy.

  • Yee, Beaugrand top elites in Montreal triathlon

    MONTREAL — Alex Yee of Britain and Cassandre Beaugrand of France were the cream of the elite field taking part in Saturday's World Triathlon Sprint and Relay Championships in the heart of old Montreal. Yee won the men's race in 21 minutes, 55 seconds, which was three seconds ahead of Hayden Wilde of New Zealand. Leo Bergere of France was third in 21:59. Beaugrand took the women's race in 59 minutes and three seconds, nine seconds better than runner-up Georgia Taylor-Brown of Britain and 12 secon

  • World's best throw this season for Canadian shot putter Sarah Mitton

    LANGLEY, B.C. — A day before unleashing the longest shot put by a woman in the world this year, Sarah Mitton and coach Richard Parkinson posed for a photo. They didn't dare post it, lest they jinx it. Standing in front of a sign that read "Shot put" at McLeod Athletic Park, Mitton held up two fingers. Parkinson curled his hand into a zero. Twenty metres. That was the goal. With her sixth and final throw on Saturday, the 26-year-old from Brooklyn, N.S., sent the shot soaring 20.33 metres at the C

  • McIntosh wins record second gold, fourth medal as Canada completes best-ever showing

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Fifteen-year-old Summer McIntosh became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a FINA world championships on Saturday with a victory in the women’s 400-metre individual medley. Canada's swimming team added to its best-ever medal performance at the worlds in the pool with two more podium finishes on the last day. The women’s 4x100-metre medley relay added a bronze as anchor Penny Oleksiak became Canada’s all-time most decorated swimmer at a world championships with nine

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup final on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup final games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Sunday, the Colorado Avalanche visit the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links

  • Panthers hiring Paul Maurice to replace Andrew Brunette as head coach

    The Presidents' Trophy-winning Panthers have parted ways with head coach Andrew Brunette and replaced him with former Jets bench boss Paul Maurice.

  • Oilers' Woodcroft says minors prepared him for coaching success

    EDMONTON — Jay Woodcroft went from a prominent role behind an NHL bench to riding the buses in the American Hockey League. Now back in the big leagues as head coach of the Edmonton Oilers, Woodcroft says he wouldn't be where he is today without the chance to hone his skills in the minors. Woodcroft and Oilers general manager and president of hockey operations Ken Holland addressed the media on Wednesday, a day after the coach and the NHL club agreed to a three-year contract extension. The 45-yea

  • Maciej Rybus dropped from Poland World Cup team after signing with Russian club

    The Polish player has decided to stay in Russia despite the invasion, and Poland, a stark ally of Ukraine, has told him he will not be allowed to play in the 2022 World Cup.

  • Nichushkin dominating for Avalanche in Stanley Cup Final

    Valeri Nichushkin stood in front of a poster of Alex Ovechkin hoisting the Stanley Cup on the eve of his first trip to the final and remembered what it was like to witness that moment. “That was fun to watch when Ovi win it, especially when he celebrated,” he said. “I think that was one of the best things.” One thing better for Nichushkin would be hoisting hockey’s holy grail himself. “I hope so,” he said. “We’ll see.” Nichushkin and the Colorado Avalanche are two wins away from doing just that,