High school softball: A wild turn of events between Central and Clovis in the semifinals
The Central Section high school softball championships are set.
But not before Central and Clovis softball teams made it exciting for those who attended Tuesday afternoon.
Clovis rallied in the seventh inning with three runs to take a 4-3 lead, but the Grizzlies weren’t done.
Central answered with two runs, capped by Kendra Hodges’ run-scoring, walk-off single that gave the Grizzlies a 5-4 victory.
The win sends the Grizzlies back to the Division I championship at Margie Wright Diamond.
Central will face Bullard in the title game. The Knights defeated Stockdale 5-2.
Both teams will meet at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Clovis had taken a 4-3 lead when Grace Carpenter drove in Celeste Wyman.
Central’s Mia Traylor didn’t surrender another run that gave the Grizzlies a chance in the bottom of the seventh inning.
The Grizzlies lost to Clovis 2-0 in the 2022 Division I final.
Scores/schedule
Softball
Division I
No. 5 Bullard 5, No. 8 Stockdale 2
No. 2 Central 5, No. 3 Clovis 4
Division II
No. 4 Madera 9, No. 1 St. Joseph 1
No. 10 Frontier 6, No. 6 Sanger 5
Division III
No. 1 Fowler 2, No. 4 Taft 1
No. 15 Reedley 5, No. 3 Wasco 3
Division IV
No. 1 Orange Cove 13, No. 5 Caruthers 3
No. 7 Mission Prep 6. No. 3 McLane 4, 10 inn
Division V
No. 12 Dos Palos 2, No. 1 Woodlake 1
No. 2 Boron 3, No. 3 Washington Union 1
Division VI
No. 4 South 10. No. 1 Riverdale 1
No. 3 Orcutt Academy 14, No. 10 Mendota 4
Championship
At Margie Wright Diamond at Fresno State
Division I
No. 2 Central vs. No. 5 Bullard, 7 p.m. Saturday
Division II
No. 4 Madera vs. No. 10 Frontier, 6 p.m. Friday
Division III
No. 1 Fowler vs. No. 15 Reedley, 4:30 p.m. Saturday
Division IV
No. 1 Orange Cove vs. No. 7 Mission Prep, 1:30 p.m. Saturday
Division V
No. 2 Boron vs. No. 12 Dos Palos, 11 a.m. Saturday
Division VI
No. 3 Orcutt Academy vs. No. 4 South, 4:30 p.m. Friday