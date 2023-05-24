High school softball: A wild turn of events between Central and Clovis in the semifinals

The Central Section high school softball championships are set.

But not before Central and Clovis softball teams made it exciting for those who attended Tuesday afternoon.

Clovis rallied in the seventh inning with three runs to take a 4-3 lead, but the Grizzlies weren’t done.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Central answered with two runs, capped by Kendra Hodges’ run-scoring, walk-off single that gave the Grizzlies a 5-4 victory.

The win sends the Grizzlies back to the Division I championship at Margie Wright Diamond.

Central will face Bullard in the title game. The Knights defeated Stockdale 5-2.

Both teams will meet at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Clovis had taken a 4-3 lead when Grace Carpenter drove in Celeste Wyman.

Central’s Mia Traylor didn’t surrender another run that gave the Grizzlies a chance in the bottom of the seventh inning.

The Grizzlies lost to Clovis 2-0 in the 2022 Division I final.

Scores/schedule

Softball

Division I

No. 5 Bullard 5, No. 8 Stockdale 2

No. 2 Central 5, No. 3 Clovis 4

Division II

No. 4 Madera 9, No. 1 St. Joseph 1

No. 10 Frontier 6, No. 6 Sanger 5

Division III

No. 1 Fowler 2, No. 4 Taft 1

No. 15 Reedley 5, No. 3 Wasco 3

Division IV

No. 1 Orange Cove 13, No. 5 Caruthers 3

No. 7 Mission Prep 6. No. 3 McLane 4, 10 inn

Division V

No. 12 Dos Palos 2, No. 1 Woodlake 1

No. 2 Boron 3, No. 3 Washington Union 1

Division VI

No. 4 South 10. No. 1 Riverdale 1

No. 3 Orcutt Academy 14, No. 10 Mendota 4

Championship

At Margie Wright Diamond at Fresno State

Division I

No. 2 Central vs. No. 5 Bullard, 7 p.m. Saturday

Division II

No. 4 Madera vs. No. 10 Frontier, 6 p.m. Friday

Division III

No. 1 Fowler vs. No. 15 Reedley, 4:30 p.m. Saturday

Division IV

No. 1 Orange Cove vs. No. 7 Mission Prep, 1:30 p.m. Saturday

Division V

No. 2 Boron vs. No. 12 Dos Palos, 11 a.m. Saturday

Division VI

No. 3 Orcutt Academy vs. No. 4 South, 4:30 p.m. Friday