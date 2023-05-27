High school softball: Freshman keys Madera to first Central Section title since 2016

Madera pitcher Natasha Griffin had it in the back of her mind what winning a Central Section high school softball title for coach Judy Shaubach would mean.

So much, she was thinking about that Thursday night and on the bus ride to Margie Wright Diamond on Friday.

Never mind that nerves were kicking in on the way to Fresno State.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Her teammate, freshman Malea Ricks, had her back.

Ricks scored twice, including scoring on error as she cleared the bases in the fourth inning, and added an RBI in the sixth inning of the Coyotes’ 4-2 victory over Frontier in the Division II championship game.

“All I thought was I need to go out and play and do it for my teammates,” Ricks said “I’m doing it for the people that weren’t able to make it here, and just for the girls.”

Destinee Avila drove in Ricks in the second inning for a 1-0 lead.

It was Madera’s first section title since 2016, according to historian Bob Barnett, and the fourth in school history.

The Coyotes got to the championship after beating St. Joseph on the road earlier this week.

“Just grit,” Shaubach said. “After coming home from that great win against St. Joseph’s, it was hard to get, you know, focus. We really went over there and played really good ball, but tonight it was just focus and get back to basics, get the ball on the ground, get those fast kids on the bases. Nattie (Natasha Griffin) struggled, but she got it done when the pitches needed to be pitched. She got it done.”

Earlier this season, Shaubach notched her 700th career win after a 3-2 win over Bullard, who will play for the D-I title against Central on Saturday.

Griffin said she and her teammates wanted to win a championship for their coaching, knowing it’s been a while.

The Coyotes finally got it done for Shaubach.

“You know what, we talked to Shaubach about it yesterday while I was pitching my bullpen and I could just see the excitement on her face and I really wanted to come through for her,” she said.

“I’m glad I’m glad we did it for her.”