High school softball: City playoff results and championship schedule
CITY SOFTBALL
DIVISION II
Semifinals, Wednesday
Garfield 15, Port of Los Angeles 5
Gardena 9, Franklin 1
DIVISION III
Semifinals, Wednesday
Santee 11, Canoga Park 4
Mendez 11, Triumph 10
DIVISION IV
Semifinals, Wednesday
Camino Nuevo 6, East Valley 5
Maywood CES 7, Roybal 0
CHAMPIONSHIPS
Friday at Birmingham
Division IV: #5 Camino Nuevo vs. #3 Maywood CES, 3 p.m. (on JV field)
Division III: #2 Mendez vs. #1 Santee, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday at Cal State Northridge
Division II: #13 Garfield vs. #3 Gardena, 9 a.m.
Division I: #6 Chavez vs. #5 Legacy, 12 p.m.
Open Division: #7 Granada Hills Kennedy vs. #1 El Camino Real, 3 p.m.
This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.