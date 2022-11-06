High school soccer state playoffs: First-round pairings for all classifications

The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association released brackets for the high school soccer state playoffs Sunday afternoon.

Here are the first-round pairings for the 4A, 3A, 2A, 1A and 2B/1B classifications in girls soccer and the 2B/1B classification in boys soccer, which were seeded by committee.

CLASS 4A

Full bracket

No. 11 Lewis and Clark vs. No. 6 West Valley of Yakima

No. 14 Rogers of Puyallup vs. No. 3 Kamiakin

No. 10 Olympia vs. No. 7 Issaquah

No. 15 Eastlake vs. No. 2 Camas

No. 12 Woodinville vs. No. 5 Sumner

No. 13 Wenatchee vs. No. 4 Gonzaga Prep

No. 9 Tahoma vs. No. 8 Curtis

No. 16 Kentwood vs. No. 1 Skyline

CLASS 3A

Full bracket

No. 11 Seattle Prep vs. No. 6 Gig Harbor

No. 19 Auburn Mountainview vs. No. 14 Mountlake Terrace

Winner of Auburn Mountainview-Mountlake Terrace vs. No. 3 Lakeside of Seattle

No. 10 Mead vs. No. 7 Roosevelt

No. 18 Snohomish vs. No. 15 Lakes

Winner of Snohomish-Lakes vs. No. 2 Auburn Riverside

No. 12 Bonney Lake vs. No. 5 Peninsula

No. 20 Monroe vs. No. 13 Lake Washington

Winner of Monroe-Lake Washington vs. No. 4 Shorecrest

No. 9 Shorewood vs. No. 8 Ridgeline

No. 17 Bishop Blanchet vs. No. 16 Mountain View

Winner of Bishop Blanchet-Mountain View vs. No. 1 Bellevue

CLASS 2A

Full bracket

No. 11 Bellingham vs. No. 6 Columbia River

No. 14 Selah vs. No. 3 West Valley of Spokane

No. 10 White River vs. No. 7 Lynden

No. 15 Sammamish vs. No. 2 Tumwater

No. 12 Ridgefield vs. No. 5 East Valley of Yakima

No. 13 North Kitsap vs. No. 4 Sehome

No. 9 Enumclaw vs. No. 8 R.A. Long

No. 16 Hockinson vs. No. 1 Fife

CLASS 1A

Full bracket

No. 11 Elma vs. No. 6 Overlake

No. 14 Vashon Island vs. No. 3 Lynden Christian

No. 10 Bear Creek vs. No. 7 Deer Park

No. 15 Kiona-Benton vs. No. 2 Seattle Academy

No. 12 Seton Catholic vs. No. 5 Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls

No. 13 La Salle vs. No. 4 Montesano

No. 9 Freeman vs. No. 8 Cedar Park Christian

No. 16 Connell vs. No. 1 Klahowya

CLASS 2B/1B GIRLS

Full bracket

No. 11 Davenport vs. No. 6 Cle Elum-Roslyn

Winner of Davenport-Cle Elum-Roslyn vs. No. 3 Okanogan

No. 10 Onalaska vs. No. 7 Highland

Winner of Onalaska-Highland vs. No. 2 Mount Vernon Christian

No. 12 Tonasket vs. No. 5 Adna

Winner of Tonasket-Adna vs. No. 4 Saint George’s

No. 9 Crosspoint vs. No. 8 Northwest Christian of Colbert

Winner of Crosspoint-Northwest Christian of Colbert vs. No. 1 Kalama

CLASS 2B/1B BOYS

Full bracket

No. 6 Evergreen Lutheran vs. No. 3 Orcas Island

No. 7 Mount Vernon Christian vs. No. 2 Upper Columbia Academy

No. 5 Auburn Adventist vs. No. 4 Saint George’s

No. 8 Puget Sound Adventist vs. No. 1 Friday Harbor