High school soccer: Here are the Sac-Joaquin Section boys and girls playoff pairings

The CIF Sac-Joaquin Section on Friday released its boys and girls soccer playoff brackets for divisions I through VI.

First-round play begins Monday, Feb. 13, for girls and Tuesday, Feb. 14, for boys.

Ten Stanislaus District teams will host first-round home games, with most starting at 6 p.m. On the boys side, Modesto and Riverbank earned top 5 seeds in their respective divisions, while the Oakdale, Ripon, Ripon Christian and Hilmar girls teams were awarded spots in the top 5.

Teams with a first-round bye advance to the quarterfinals. Girls quarterfinals games are Feb. 15 and boys games are Feb. 16.

Boys

First-round games Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 6 p.m. unless otherwise stated

Division I

No. 1 Davis vs. No. 16 River City at 7 p.m.

No. 8 St. Mary’s vs. No. 9 Edison

No. 5 Oak Ridge vs. No. 12 Bella Vista

No. 4 Modesto vs. No. 13 Lincoln

No. 3 Inderkum vs. No. 14 McClatchy

No. 6 Central Valley vs. No. 11 Gregori

No. 7 Sheldon vs. No. 10 Enochs

No. 2 Whitney vs. No. 15 Franklin

Division II

No. 1 Rio Americano vs. No. 16 Armijo

No. 8 Del Oro vs. No. 9 Mountain House

No. 5 Cosumnes Oaks vs. No. 12 Cordova

No. 4 Vacaville vs. No. 13 Lodi

No. 3 Jesuit vs. No. 14 Rocklin at 3 p.m.

No. 6 Atwater vs. No. 11 Woodcreek at 3 p.m.

No. 7 Pitman vs. No. 10 Davis at 3:30 p.m.

No. 2 Granite Bay vs. No. 15 Laguna Creek

Division III

No. 1 Lincoln vs. No. 16 Rosemont

No. 8 Antelope vs. No. 9 Galt

No. 5 Valley vs. No. 12 Del Campo

No. 4 Christian Brothers vs. No. 13 Ponderosa

No. 3 Vista Del Lago vs. No. 14 Wood

No. 6 East Union vs. No. 11 Pioneer

No. 7 Patterson vs. No. 10 Sierra

No. 2 Golden Valley vs. No. 15 Oakdale at UC Merced

Division IV

No. 1 Livingston — bye

No. 8 Natomas vs. No. 9 Wheatland

No. 5 Lathrop vs. No. 12 Orestimba

No. 4 Rio Linda vs. No. 13 Union Mine

No. 3 Kimball — bye

No. 6 Liberty Ranch vs. No. 11 Dixon

No. 7 Placer vs. No. 10 Center

No. 2 Weston Ranch — bye

Division V

No. 1 Delhi vs. No. 8 Encina Prep

No. 4 Venture Academy vs. No. 5 Hughson at 3 p.m.

No. 3 Sonora vs. No. 6 Escalon

No. 2 Riverbank vs. No. 7 Calaveras

Division VI

No. 1 Denair vs. No. 8 Millennium

No. 4 Rio Vista vs. No. 5 Colfax

No. 3 Summerville vs. No. 6 Ben Holt College Prep Academy

No. 2 Esparto vs. No. 7 Gustine

Girls

First-round games Monday, Feb. 13, at 6 p.m. unless otherwise stated

Division I

No. 1 Davis vs. Edison/West

No. 8 McClatchy vs. No. 9 Lincoln at 3 p.m.

No. 5 Inderkum vs. No. 12 Pitman

No. 4 Oak Ridge vs. No. 13 Monterey Trail

No. 3 Franklin vs. No. 14 River City at 3 p.m.

No. 6 Turlock vs. No. 11 Pleasant Grove

No. 7 St. Mary’s vs. No. 10 Enochs

No. 2 Rocklin vs. No. 15 Stagg

Division II

No. 1 St. Francis vs. No. 16 Mountain House at 4 p.m. at Cristo Rey High School

No. 8 Vacaville vs. No. 9 Granite Bay

No. 5 Rio Americano vs. No. 12 Elk Grove at 3 p.m.

No. 4 Whitney vs. No. 13 Cordova

No. 3 Del Oro vs. No. 14 Bear Creek

No. 6 Tracy vs. No. 11 Rodriguez

No. 7 Manteca vs No. 10 Lodi

No. 2 Woodcreek vs. No. 15 Ceres

Division III

No. 1 Christian Brothers vs. No. 16 Valley

No. 8 Kimball vs No. 9 Beyer

No. 5 Roseville vs. No. 12 Del Campo

No. 4 Oakdale vs. No. 13 El Capitan

No. 3 Vista Del Lago vs. No. 14 Vanden

No. 6 Patterson vs. No. 11 Pioneer

No. 7 Golden Valley vs. No. 10 Sierra

No. 2 Ponderosa vs. No. 15 Rosemont

Division IV

No. 1 Placer — bye

No. 8 Sonora vs. No. 9 Galt

No. 5 Dixon vs. No. 12 Venture Academy

No. 4 Liberty Ranch vs. No. 13 Casa Roble

No. 3 Ripon — bye

No. 6 Twelve Bridges vs. No. 11 El Dorado

No. 7 West Campus vs. No. 10 Oakmont

No. 2 West Park — bye

Division V

No. 1 Colfax vs. No. 8 Amador

No. 4 Ben Holt College Prep Academy vs. No. 5 Hughson

No. 3 Hilmar vs. No. 6 Delhi at 3 p.m.

No. 2 Sutter vs. No. 7 Riverbank at 3 p.m.

Division VI

No. 1 Stone Ridge Christian vs. No. 8 Gustine

No. 4 Ripon Christian vs. No. 5 Woodland Christian

No. 3 Summerville vs. No. 6 Esparto

No. 2 Golden Sierra vs. No. 7 Argonaut