High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Is Back with Olivia Rodrigo Returning as a Guest Star

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is back along with some familiar Disney faces but also with a sad confirmation for Olivia Rodrigo fans!

On Friday, Disney+ revealed a first look at Season 3, which is scheduled for a July 27 premiere, and announced the series has been greenlit for Season 4.

The clip confirmed the news that star Rodrigo is returning to the series but as a recurring guest star.

The "drivers license" singer's music career has taken off since she first appeared on the series meaning she has more demands on her time, but never fear there are lots of other new and, not so new, stars joining her on the show.

Stars Joshua Bassett, Sofia Wylie, Matt Cornett, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, and Frankie Rodriguez are also back while new this season is Saylor Bell Curda and Adrian Lyles.

Olivia Rodrigo and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Cast Take on Disney's Frozen in Season 3 Trailer

disney+

But there are also some other big guest stars joining them.

In the first look, the cast is joined at Camp Shallow Lake by original HSM star Corbin Bleu who announces that the teens will be performing Disney's Frozen.

In the clip, the high schoolers sit in front of an outdoor stage in the clip as they watch Bleu walk onto the stage with confetti cannons.

"Oh, I am so excited to be here at Camp Shallow Lake. Oh, you guys, I can't wait to tell you what we've got planned this summer," Bleu says addressing the crowd.

"My pals at the House of Mouse have given us the keys to the Magic Kingdom and that means, you guys are going to be the first camp on the planet to premiere a global blockbuster which became a Broadway sensation – does anyone have a jacket? It's suddenly got cold in here," he adds, pausing for dramatic effect before sharing the big news.

"We're going to put on Frozen," he exclaims.

And Bleu is not the only face Disney fans will immediately recognize with Hannah Montana's Jason Earles also joining the series as well as Zombies star Meg Donnelly.

Kate Reinders aka Miss Jen as well as Larry Saperstein as Big Red will be hanging out with the campers.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series will air July 27 on Disney+.