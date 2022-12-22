When high school isn't enough: 4 N.W.T. students on upgrading to go post-secondary

·7 min read
Kasandra Migwi went to school in Behchokǫ̀, N.W.T. She's now taking a combined degree program at the University of Alberta, taking Native Studies and education. (Submitted by Kasandra Migwi - image credit)
Kasandra Migwi went to school in Behchokǫ̀, N.W.T. She's now taking a combined degree program at the University of Alberta, taking Native Studies and education. (Submitted by Kasandra Migwi - image credit)

Kasandra Migwi is in her second year of study at the University of Alberta, and has about two and half years left. When she's done she'll have two degrees under her belt, one in Native Studies and the other in education.

But getting there wasn't a smooth journey.

It took over a decade to make the transition from high school to post-secondary education. After graduating at age 16 in 2007 in Behchokǫ̀, N.W.T., she went through a series of upgrading programs over the next few years.

"I wish I had a little bit more support … within the school system. I mean, I appreciate my education. But then I felt like I just lacked in support with writing and then with my math and my sciences," Migwi said.

"I think that's why I upgraded a lot after high school."

Migwi is far from alone.

There's no hard data on how many N.W.T. students end up upgrading their high school grades before entering post-secondary school, but anecdotally, it's a common occurrence.

Migwi is one of dozens of people who spoke up online in a Facebook thread started by CBC' Trail's End host Lawrence Nayally, who asked about N.W.T.-ers' high school experience within the territory, and whether they had to upgrade classes afterwards before going on to post-secondary studies.

The question prompted 50 comments, with dozens of people sharing similar experiences. CBC interviewed a handful of them to hear more about their journeys.

Submitted by Fredelle Deneyoua
Submitted by Fredelle Deneyoua

Fredelle Deneyoua started her education in Hay River and finished in Yellowknife.

She initially dropped out of school in Grade 9 at about 15 years old.

She decided to go back around age 20. She sat down with the school principal and some teachers and came up with a fast track program to get her high school diploma over the course of a year and a half. This time around, Deneyoua said she was committed to school and she "aced" the program, graduating with honours.

But when she started applying for post-secondary education, she found out that despite having good grades, the courses she took in high school were not enough to get accepted.

"I was so mad," she said.

Deneyoua said when she returned to high school, she wasn't told there were different levels of courses and that it could affect her future.

She had to spend the next two years upgrading those courses before getting into post-secondary.

Now, she's graduated from the Aurora College Thebacha Campus in Fort Smith with a diploma in business, but she said she wishes thing had gone differently.

"I wish they would have sat me down and told me, 'Hey, if you're going on this route, or this route, or whatever you want to do, this is what you need to do,'" she said. "And I wish they would have guided me that way."

3 streams in the N.W.T.

The N.W.T.'s education system has three streams for Grades 10 through 12. When students go on to Grade 10, they can either take 10 C (combined course) or 10-3, a lower level.

After completing the 10-C level in a subject, they can either take 20-1 then 30-1 (the top level stream) or 20-2 then 30-2 for subjects. Or from 10-3 they can take 20-3 and 30-3, the lowest level option for core subjects.

According to the education department, to graduate high school in the N.W.T. you need a minimum of 100 course credits and English 30-1 or English 30-2. However, students don't need to be in -1 or -2 for all subjects to graduate.

Northwest Territories government
Northwest Territories government

The department's website also notes that students should be mindful that "the courses you take in high school will determine what your options are after you graduate, as different colleges and universities have different entrance requirements for specific programs."

The first two streams are typically needed for admission into a post-secondary education across Canada, depending on the school and the program. In some cases, only the first stream is acceptable.

However, in the N.W.T., getting access to the top stream of courses isn't easy, and in some cases, students aren't even aware that it's an option.

In the 2020-2021 year, just 120 students in the N.W.T. were enrolled in Math 30-1, and of those students, most passed (96 per cent), according to the territory's latest JK-12 Education System Performance Measures Technical Report. It shows there were just 80 kids enrolled in Math 20-2 and 95.2 per cent passed. The report does not show the number of students registered in the 10-3, 20-3, 30-3 stream for any subject.

According to Briony Grabke, an education department spokesperson, N.W.T. schools offering -1 courses fluctuate from year to year and from semester to semester based on several factors, like students' interests, needs, previous academic achievement, and their post-secondary plans, along with the "operational realities of schools," like the number of teachers available.

When a school is not able to offer the top level courses in person in a given semester or year, the spokesperson said, the regional education authority can work with the department to arrange for the delivery of courses via Northern Distance Learning.

Convincing school to offer higher levels

That was the case for Lianne Mantla-Look, who is now a nurse based in Yellowknife.

With the help of her family and a family friend, she said she self advocated while in high school in Behchokǫ to take the courses she knew she'd need to go on to post-secondary education, so that she wouldn't have to upgrade later.

Submitted by Lianne Mantla-Look
Submitted by Lianne Mantla-Look

But that wasn't easy either. She said she had to convince the school to let her enrol in the distance learning program so that she could take courses like Science 20-1 instead of taking the lower level courses, like most of her peers at the time. She said her school also varied when it comes to providing the -1 courses, and in order to not miss out on getting both her sciences in the -1 level, she took them at the same time.

"In Grade 11, I took science 20 and science 30 in the same semester," she said, "just so that I wouldn't have to deal with the fallout of the school, catering to the mainstream students."

Mantla-Look believes that had she and her family not fought for access, taking the lower level courses would have "hindered" her success.

"And, honestly, my drive," she said. "It just would have led to a poor outcome for me."

Christina Bonnetrouge, who went to school in Fort Providence, N.W.T., said that she was lucky. While she was in school, her teachers went out of their way to offer various experiences and extra courses beyond the basics.

She said preparations started early on. When she was in Grade 9, she said her teachers asked students what they wanted to do after high school — and they helped prepare them for what they might need to do to get there. She said normally, Fort Providence didn't offer the -1 and -2 courses, but her teachers took on "the challenge," so she and others could have access to higher course levels.

Bonnetrouge's teachers also took the students on a field trip to Edmonton, where they visited a university and saw various aspects of post-secondary life, like what and where a registrar is, the dormitories, how to prepare meals and more.

"I was pretty lucky to have those teachers that were at my school at the time to offer those courses," she said.

"If not, then I probably would have had to upgrade."

Latest Stories

  • Humphries, Love win women's World Cup bobsled race for US

    LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Kaillie Humphries learned to drive at Mount Van Hoevenberg. And she clearly hasn’t forgotten how. Humphries teamed with fellow U.S. Olympian Kaysha Love on Sunday to win a women’s World Cup bobsled race. It was her 29th career World Cup win in the two-person event; of those, six have come in Lake Placid, more than any other track. Humphries finished two runs in 1 minute, 54.93 seconds. It was Love’s second World Cup victory and her first appearance on the circuit this se

  • Foegele snaps tie, McDavid scores again as Oilers top Stars

    DALLAS (AP) — Warren Foegele broke a tie with 8:14 left and the Edmonton Oilers scored three times in the third period to beat the Dallas Stars 6-3 on Wednesday night. Mattias Janmark had two goals and an assist as the Oilers snapped a three-game losing streak. Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid also scored for Edmonton against the Central Division leaders. McDavid scored on the rush on his only shot on goal to make it 5-3 with 3:43 remaining. He leads the NHL with 29 goals and 6

  • Marie-Soleil Deschênes makes 40 saves as Montreal Force defeat Minnesota Whitecaps

    Marie-Soleil Deschênes made 40 saves to help the Montreal Force defeat the Minnesota Whitecaps 4-1 on Sunday in Premier Hockey Federation action in Richfield, Minn. Sarah Lefort and Samantha Isbell each had a goal and an assist for the Force, who bounced back from a tough 5-2 loss to the Whitecaps at the Richfield Ice Arena on Saturday. Jade Downie-Landry and Alexandra Labelle had the other goals for Montreal. Jonna Alberta scored the lone goal for Minnesota midway through the third period, but

  • Verlander: Cohen persuaded him Mets are building a winner

    NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Verlander's phone rang in November. New York Mets owner Steve Cohen was on the line. “It really wasn’t a baseball call. It was just a ‘Hey, this is Steve. You’re Justin. Let me get to know you a little bit,’" the pitcher recalled Tuesday. That conversation led to an $86.7 million, two-year contract on Dec. 5, a deal that was finalized two days later. The three-time Cy Young Award winner was introduced at a news conference Tuesday at Citi Field. Verlander joins former Detro

  • Celtics' Horford fined $25K for elbowing Magic's M Wagner

    NEW YORK (AP) — Al Horford of the Celtics was fined $25,000 for making “unnecessary and excessive contact” to the lower body of Orlando Magic center Moritz Wagner during a loss in Boston, the NBA announced Sunday. The forward/center was assessed a flagrant-two foul and was ejected for elbowing Wagner during the third quarter of Boston's 117-109 loss to Orlando on Friday night. At the time of the ejection, Horford had six points and six rebounds. He had returned to the lineup for the NBA-leading

  • Mitchell scores 23, Cavs blast Jazz, improve to 15-2 at home

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 23 points in his first game against the Utah Jazz since they traded him to Cleveland this summer and Jarrett Allen added 20, leading the Cavaliers to a 122-99 win on Monday night. The Cavs have won four straight, improving the NBA's best home record to 15-2. The league's best defensive team clamped down on the Jazz, holding them to a season-low 39.1 shooting percentage. Mitchell spent five seasons with Utah before being dealt to Cleveland on Sept. 1 in a

  • Maple Leafs acquire Dryden Hunt from Avalanche for Denis Malgin

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired Dryden Hunt from the Colorado Avalanche for fellow forward Denis Malgin, the club announced Monday. Hunt, 27, has put up 14 goals and 42 points in 193 regular-season games in parts of six NHL seasons with the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers and Avalanche. The Cranbrook, B.C., native has two goals in 28 games with the Avalanche and Rangers this season. Acquired from Florida for forward Mason Marchment in February 2020, Malgin was

  • Can the Raptors bank on Fred VanVleet finding his shot?

    Amit Mann and Louis Zatzman discuss the ups and downs of Fred VanVleet's shooting this season and why it's crucial to the Raptors' success. Full episode gauging their confidence on team defence, front office tweaking the roster, Malachi Flynn staying in the rotation and more is on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.

  • Kyrou leads visiting Blues to 5-1 win over Canucks

    VANCOUVER — Bruce Boudreau shook his head Monday night and heaved a deep sigh. “It’s like Groundhog Day,” said the exasperated coach of the Vancouver Canucks. Captain Bo Horvat stood stone faced in the Vancouver dressing room, anticipating the questions he would face. “I’m running out of things to say,” said Horvat. “Another poor effort by us tonight. That’s the result right there.” Jordan Kyrou scored his first career hat trick and collected an assist as the St. Louis Blues broke open a close g

  • Injured Texans' rookies RB Pierce, CB Stingley out for year

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and running back Dameon Pierce were placed on the injured list Saturday, ending their rookie seasons. Stingley, the third overall pick in the 2022 draft, has missed the last four games with a strained hamstring. He started the first nine games and had 43 tackles, one interception and defended five passes. Pierce has been one of the few bright spots on this struggling team that has won just one game this season. The fourth-round pick from Flori

  • Georgiev stops 26 shots, Avs beat Isles 1-0 in shootout

    DENVER (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev had 26 saves through overtime and stopped two more in the shootout to lift the Colorado Avalanche to a 1-0 win over the New York Islanders on Monday night. Evan Rodrigues beat Ilya Sororkin with a backhander for the only goal in the shootout, spoiling a 46-save effort for the Islanders' goaltender. Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen had a career-high 10 shots on goal. The shutout was Georgiev's second of the season and 10th of his career. New York wrapped up the We

  • Roughriders sign defensive back Nick Marshall to one-year extension

    REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed defensive back Nick Marshall to a one-year contract extension. Marshall set a Roughriders' record for interceptions returned for touchdowns last season when he earned his fifth career pick-six in a 41-20 win over Montreal in Week 4. He intercepted a Trevor Harris pass in the fourth quarter and returned it 90 yards. Marshall had four total interceptions and 24 defensive tackles in 16 games last season. In 60 games over four seasons with Saskatchew

  • Antetokounmpo's 42 points leads Bucks past Pelicans 128-119

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 42 points and 10 rebounds in his return from a one-game absence and the Milwaukee Bucks held off a late New Orleans surge to beat the Pelicans 128-119 on Monday night. Brook Lopez mixed in four 3-pointers with opportunistic play in the paint to score 30 points for the Bucks, who led by as many as 18 points in the fourth quarter before the Pelicans pulled to 117-114 on CJ McCollum's fade away. Former Pelicans star Jrue Holiday responded with a late 3 a

  • Dalton, Hill TD passes lift Saints over Falcons 21-18

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Andy Dalton and Taysom Hill combined to throw three touchdown passes, and the New Orleans Saints beat Atlanta 21-18 on Sunday in the debut of Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder. Juwan Johnson had career-high 67 yards receiving and caught both of Dalton's scoring passes. Hill, a utility player who lines up mostly at tight end, threw his second touchdown pass of the season on a 73-yard connection with rookie receiver Rashid Shaheed. New Orleans (5-9) remained mathematical

  • Skinner scores 2, Thompson gets 1 as Sabres beat Coyotes 5-2

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Tage Thompson scored the tiebreaking goal on a power play midway through the third period and Jeff Skinner had two goals and an assist in his his return from three-game suspension as the Buffalo Sabres beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2 on Saturday night. Tyson Jost and Kyle Okposo scored empty net goals in the final 90 seconds to seal Buffalo's third straight win to improve to 5-1-1 in its last seven games. Alex Tuch had three assists, Rasmus Dahlin and Thompson added two each, an

  • Paul scores season-high 28, Suns roll past Lakers 130-104

    PHOENIX (AP) — Chris Paul scored a season-high 28 points, Deandre Ayton added 21 points and 11 rebounds and the Phoenix Suns rolled past the Los Angeles Lakers 130-104 on Monday night. The game was almost more notable for who wasn’t playing instead of the action on the court. The Lakers were missing their All-Star trio of LeBron James (left ankle soreness), Anthony Davis (right foot soreness) and Russell Westbrook (left foot soreness). The Suns were missing six players, including three-time All-

  • 13-1 Eagles lead the way with 8 players in Pro Bowl Games

    The NFL-leading Philadelphia Eagles had a league-best eight players, including quarterback Jalen Hurts, selected for the first Pro Bowl Games. The league announced rosters for the NFC and AFC on Wednesday. Players from both conferences will compete in weeklong skills competitions culminated with a flag football game on Sunday, February 5, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The NFL eliminated its full-contact all-star game in September. Kansas City and Dallas each had seven players chosen for the

  • Stone scores twice in 3rd, Golden Knights beat Coyotes 5-2

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mark Stone had many opportunities to score in the first two periods Wednesday night with several high-quality chances, but couldn't get the puck past Arizona Coyotes goalie Karel Vejmelka. More chances came in the third period, and Stone didn't let those go to waste. He put Vegas ahead for good with a power-play goal 8:56 into the final period and later scored short-handed to help the Golden Knights end a dry spell at home with a 5-2 victory. Stone, who also had an assist, becam

  • Lindholm scores twice as Flames beat Sharks 5-2

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Elias Lindholm scored two goals 19 seconds apart in the first minute of the third period, and the Calgary Flames beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 Sunday night. Tyler Toffoli had a goal and an assist, and Milan Lucic and Dillon Dube also scored for the Flames, who had lost five straight. Jacob Markstrom had 23 saves for his ninth win. Tomas Hertl had a goal and an assist, and Timo Meier also scored for the Sharks, who lost their second straight and fell to 3-6-3 in their last

  • Goaltender Stuart Skinner signs three-year contract extension with Edmonton Oilers

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have signed goaltender Stuart Skinner to a three-year, US$7.8-million contract extension. The 24-year-old from Edmonton has a record of 9-8-0-1, a goals-against average of 2.83 and a .915 save percentage for the Oilers this season. Skinner made 40-plus saves in three wins. He was drafted by Edmonton in the third round (78th) of the 2017 entry draft. Skinner has appeared in 33 NHL games with a career goal-against average of 2.82 and a .912 save percentage. This repo