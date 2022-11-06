High school girls' volleyball: Southern California Regional pairings
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL
OPEN DIVISION
Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 6 p.m.
#8 Lakewood at #1 San Diego Cathedral
#5 San Diego Torrey Pines at #4 Mater Dei
#6 Newport Harbor at #3 Mira Costa
#7 Marymount at #2 Sierra Canyon
DIVISION I
First round, Tuesday, 6 p.m.
#16 Temecula Valley at #1 Carlsbad La Costa Canyon
#9 El Toro at #8 La Jolla Bishop’s
#12 Los Alamitos at #5 Aliso Niguel
#13 Alemany at #4 Vista Murrieta
#14 Chula Vista Otay Ranch at #3 Huntington Beach
#11 San Clemente at #6 Redondo
#10 Harvard-Westlake at #7 Bakersfield Liberty
#15 San Diego Del Norte at #2 Palos Verdes
DIVISION 2
First round, Tuesday, 6 p.m.
at #1 San Diego County San Marcos, bye
#9 Campbell Hall at #8 San Diego Parker
#12 Pasadena Poly at #5 Solana Beach Santa Fe Christian
#13 Granada Hills at #4 Chula Vista Eastlake
#14 Visalia Redwood at #3 Chaminade
#11 San Luis Obispo at #6 Edison
#10 Eastvale Roosevelt at #7 Saugus
#15 Lakeside El Capitan at #2 Oaks Christian
DIVISION 3
First round, Tuesday, 6 p.m.
#1 Buckley, bye
#9 Carlsbad Sage Creek at #8 La Palma Kennedy
#12 Arrowhead Christian at #5 Venice
#13 Simi Valley at #4 El Camino Real
#14 La Mesa Helix at #3 Taft
#11 El Cajon Granite Hills at #6 Marina
#10 Chula Vista Bonita Vista at #7 Capistrano Valley Christian
#15 Rancho Christian at #2 Exeter
DIVISION 4
First round, Tuesday, 6 p.m.
#16 United Christian at #1 Visalia Central Valley Christian
#9 Chatsworth at #8 Holtville
#12 San Pedro at #5 Nordhoff
#13 Birmingham at #4 Santa Ynez
#14 Imperial at #3 Palisades
#11 Santa Fe at #6 Sun Valley Poly
#10 Verdugo Hills at #7 Newport Beach Pacifica Christian
#15 San Gabriel at #2 Santa Clarita Christian
DIVISION 5
First round, Tuesday, 6 p.m.
#1 Los Angeles Marshall, bye
#9 AGBU at #8 Orange Vista
#5 Larchmont at #12 Lebec Frazier Mountain
#13 Lighthouse Christian at #4 Los Angeles University
#14 Belmont at #3 Chula Vista Victory Christian
#11 Pasadena Marshall at #6 Twentynine Palms
#7 Southlands Christian at #10 Excelsior
#2 Girls Leadership, bye
NOTES: Second round (Div. I-V), Thursday, 6 p.m.; regional semifinals in all divisions, Saturday, 6 p.m. Regional finals, Nov. 15, 6 p.m. at host schools. State championships, Nov. 18-19 at Santiago Canyon College.
