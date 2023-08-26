High School Football: Weddington runs past Ardrey Kell for second straight easy win

Weddington coach Andy Capone knows the day’s coming when they’ll need all 48 minutes to earn a win.

Friday wasn’t that day.

The Warriors handled Ardrey Kell 35-0 in the Deer Park Union County game of the week — a road non-conference game Friday in which they were never seriously challenged by hitting enough big plays to end the competitive phase by halftime.

Weddington, which improved to 2-0, outgained Ardrey Kell 406 yards to 239, but it was long-distance plays — especially in the passing game — that separated them. The Warriors dominated but were far from consistent.

“We’ve got a lot of seniors but maybe not as many seniors that played in big games yet, a lot of guys’ first year of getting a lot of good football,” Capone said. “I think it comes with leadership and all that understanding when we have a chance to really put someone down and step on their throat.”

Deer Park Union County game of the week

After failing to score on its first possession, Weddington hit pay dirt on the next three to put Ardrey Kell in a deep hole. The Warriors, paced by Tyler Budge’s passing (11-of-13, 175 yards) went into intermission with a 21-0 advantage that all but ended any chances of an Ardrey Kell comeback.

The Warriors defense made life difficult for Ardrey Kell, limiting the Knights to 111 yards in the first half. Outside of Jake Davids’ 47-yard gallop, Ardrey Kell was hard-pressed for sustained offense. The Warriors picked off a pair of passes and changed possession five times by stopping Ardrey Kell on fourth down.

“When we jump on somebody, we’ve got to have the wherewithal to put them down, finish them, and take care of it earlier than we did,” Capone said. “We have a lot of guys playing snaps for the first time at Weddington mixed in with young guys that have a lot of personality. So, for us, it’s finding the balance. Football is supposed to be fun, but I want to make sure that they’re locked in with our team and not locked in up there – the mom, the dad, the girlfriend and anything else.”

Story continues

Three who made a difference

Tyler Budge, Weddington: The quarterback shredded Ardrey Kell’s defense, going 15-of-27 for 311 yards and three touchdowns. He completed 11 passes for 175 yards and a score on 13 tries in the first half.

Keenan Jackson, Weddington: This receiver turned in the play of the night with a 99-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown. He finished with four catches for 168 yards.

Javon Barber, Weddington: Jackson’s running mate caught five passes for 33 yards and a pair of scores.

Worth mentioning

▪ Weddington’s defense has allowed three points over two games.

▪ Both sides were flagged five times, with Weddington penalized for 65 yards compared to Ardrey Kell’s45.

▪ Weddington held Ardrey Kell on all but one of their six fourth-down conversion attempts.

What’s next?

Ardrey Kell goes to Marvin Ridge for a non-conference contest while Weddington hosts non-conference foe West Forsyth.

Scoring Summary

Weddington: 7 14 0 0 – 0

Ardrey Kell: 0 0 0 0 – 0

W-Javon Barber 3-yard pass from Tyler Budge (Everett Scott kick)

W-Antony Barrino 52-yard run (Scott kick)

W-Nick Diamond15-yard run (Scott kick)

W-Barber 26-yard pass from Budge (Scott kick)

W-Keenan Jackson 99-yard pass from Budge (Scott kick)