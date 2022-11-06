High school football state playoffs: First-round pairings for all six classifications
The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association released brackets for the high school football state playoffs Sunday afternoon. Here are the first-round pairings for all six classifications.
Teams in the Class 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A fields were seeded by committee, No. 1 through No. 16. Teams in the Class 2B and 1B fields were seeded by committee, No. 1 through No. 12, with the top four teams in each bracket earning a first-round bye.
First-round games will be played Friday and Saturday, with quarterfinals and semifinals to be played the following two weeks. State championships for all six classifications are set for Dec. 3.
CLASS 4A
No. 11 Skyview (8-2) vs. No. 6 Graham-Kapowsin (8-2)
No. 14 Woodinville (5-5) vs. No. 3 Sumner (9-1)
No. 10 Gonzaga Prep (8-2) vs. No. 7 Kamiakin (8-2)
No. 15 North Creek (5-4) vs. No. 2 Lake Stevens (8-2)
No. 12 Federal Way (8-2) vs. No. 5 Skyline (7-2)
No. 13 Richland (6-4) vs. No. 4 Kennedy Catholic (9-1)
No. 9 Eastlake (8-2) vs. No. 8 Emerald Ridge (8-2)
No. 16 Sunnyside (6-4) vs. No. 1 Chiawana (9-0)
CLASS 3A
No. 11 Stanwood (9-1) vs. No. 6 Mount Spokane (9-1)
No. 14 Peninsula (8-2) vs. No. 3 O’Dea (8-1)
No. 10 Kelso (8-2) vs. No. 7 Ferndale (8-2)
No. 15 Spanaway Lake (7-2) vs. No. 2 Eastside Catholic (9-0)
No. 12 Mead (8-2) vs. No. 5 Bellevue (7-2)
No. 13 Monroe (9-1) vs. No. 4 Lincoln of Tacoma (10-0)
No. 9 Kennewick (8-2) vs. No. 8 Rainier Beach (7-2)
No. 16 Southridge (7-3) vs. No. 1 Yelm (10-0)
CLASS 2A
No. 11 West Valley of Spokane (7-2) vs. No. 6 Anacortes (8-1)
No. 14 Fife (7-3) vs. No. 3 North Kitsap (9-1)
No. 10 Sedro-Woolley (7-2) vs. No. 7 Tumwater (9-1)
No. 15 Ephrata (6-4) vs. No. 2 W.F. West (9-1)
No. 12 Washington (7-3) vs. No. 5 Othello (8-1)
No. 13 Olympic (8-2) vs. No. 4 Enumclaw (10-0)
No. 9 Washougal (9-1) vs. No. 8 Highline (9-1)
No. 16 Black Hills (7-3) vs. No. 1 Lynden (9-0)
CLASS 1A
No. 11 Cashmere (8-2) vs. No. 6 La Center (9-1)
No. 14 Riverside (5-5) vs. No. 3 Nooksack Valley (7-2)
No. 10 Mount Baker (5-4) vs. No. 7 Tenino (9-1)
No. 15 Bellevue Christian (6-3) vs. No. 2 Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls (9-0)
No. 12 Freeman (7-2) vs. No. 5 King’s (8-1)
No. 13 Zillah (7-3) vs. No. 4 Eatonville (8-2)
No. 9 Toppenish (8-2) vs. No. 8 Montesano (8-2)
No. 16 Cascade Christian (7-3) vs. No. 1 Royal (8-1)
CLASS 2B
Note: The top four seeds have first-round byes.
No. 11 Goldendale (8-2) vs. No. 5 Raymond-South Bend
Winner of Goldendale-Raymond-South Bend vs. No. 3 Pe Ell-Willapa Valley (7-3)
No. 10 Onalaska (5-5) vs. No. 7 Coupeville (7-1)
Winner of Onalaska-Coupeville vs. No. 2 Okanogan (9-0)
No. 12 Kittitas-Thorp (7-3) vs. No. 5 Toledo (9-1)
Winner of Kittitas-Thorp-Toledo vs. No. 4 Chewelah (7-2)
No. 9 River View (9-1) vs. No. 8 Liberty of Spangle (7-2)
Winner of River View-Liberty of Spangle vs. No. 1 Napavine (10-0)
CLASS 1B
Note: The top four seeds have first-round byes.
No. 11 Quilcene (6-4) vs. No. 6 DeSales (8-1)
Winner of Quilcene-DeSales vs. No. 3 Liberty Christian (9-0)
No. 10 Pomeroy (8-2) vs. No. 7 Wellpinit (8-1)
Winner of Pomeroy-Wellpinit vs. No. 2 Neah Bay (9-0)
No. 12 Muckleshoot Tribal (6-4) vs. No. 5 Liberty Bell (8-2)
Winner of Muckleshoot Tribal-Liberty Bell vs. No. 4 Mossyrock (10-0)
No. 9 Almira-Coulee-Hartline (7-3) vs. No. 8 Naselle (9-2)
Winner of Almira-Coule-Hartline-Naselle vs. No. 1 Odessa (9-0)