High school football state playoffs: First-round pairings for all six classifications

The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association released brackets for the high school football state playoffs Sunday afternoon. Here are the first-round pairings for all six classifications.

Teams in the Class 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A fields were seeded by committee, No. 1 through No. 16. Teams in the Class 2B and 1B fields were seeded by committee, No. 1 through No. 12, with the top four teams in each bracket earning a first-round bye.

First-round games will be played Friday and Saturday, with quarterfinals and semifinals to be played the following two weeks. State championships for all six classifications are set for Dec. 3.

Check back for updates on game times and locations.

Sumner’s Kaden Malesis (18) celebrates with Austin Cook after Malesis caught a touchdown pass from quarterback Kaden Bodine during the second quarter of a 4A SPSL game against Puyallup on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Wash.

CLASS 4A

No. 11 Skyview (8-2) vs. No. 6 Graham-Kapowsin (8-2)

No. 14 Woodinville (5-5) vs. No. 3 Sumner (9-1)

No. 10 Gonzaga Prep (8-2) vs. No. 7 Kamiakin (8-2)

No. 15 North Creek (5-4) vs. No. 2 Lake Stevens (8-2)

No. 12 Federal Way (8-2) vs. No. 5 Skyline (7-2)

No. 13 Richland (6-4) vs. No. 4 Kennedy Catholic (9-1)

No. 9 Eastlake (8-2) vs. No. 8 Emerald Ridge (8-2)

No. 16 Sunnyside (6-4) vs. No. 1 Chiawana (9-0)

Yelm players run onto the field prior to the start of a 3A SSC game against Timberline on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at Yelm High School in Yelm, Wash.

CLASS 3A

No. 11 Stanwood (9-1) vs. No. 6 Mount Spokane (9-1)

No. 14 Peninsula (8-2) vs. No. 3 O’Dea (8-1)

No. 10 Kelso (8-2) vs. No. 7 Ferndale (8-2)

No. 15 Spanaway Lake (7-2) vs. No. 2 Eastside Catholic (9-0)

No. 12 Mead (8-2) vs. No. 5 Bellevue (7-2)

No. 13 Monroe (9-1) vs. No. 4 Lincoln of Tacoma (10-0)

No. 9 Kennewick (8-2) vs. No. 8 Rainier Beach (7-2)

No. 16 Southridge (7-3) vs. No. 1 Yelm (10-0)

Enumclaw’s Emmit Otero is lifted up by offensive lineman Ryan Fehr after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter of 2A SPSL game against Fife on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at Fife High School in Fife, Wash.

CLASS 2A

No. 11 West Valley of Spokane (7-2) vs. No. 6 Anacortes (8-1)

No. 14 Fife (7-3) vs. No. 3 North Kitsap (9-1)

No. 10 Sedro-Woolley (7-2) vs. No. 7 Tumwater (9-1)

No. 15 Ephrata (6-4) vs. No. 2 W.F. West (9-1)

No. 12 Washington (7-3) vs. No. 5 Othello (8-1)

No. 13 Olympic (8-2) vs. No. 4 Enumclaw (10-0)

No. 9 Washougal (9-1) vs. No. 8 Highline (9-1)

No. 16 Black Hills (7-3) vs. No. 1 Lynden (9-0)

Eatonville quarterback Job Kralik turns the corner in front of Tenino defensive back Keegan O’Connor during Friday night’s 2A football game at Tenino Beaver Stadium in Tenino, Washington, on Sept. 30, 2022.

CLASS 1A

No. 11 Cashmere (8-2) vs. No. 6 La Center (9-1)

No. 14 Riverside (5-5) vs. No. 3 Nooksack Valley (7-2)

No. 10 Mount Baker (5-4) vs. No. 7 Tenino (9-1)

No. 15 Bellevue Christian (6-3) vs. No. 2 Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls (9-0)

No. 12 Freeman (7-2) vs. No. 5 King’s (8-1)

No. 13 Zillah (7-3) vs. No. 4 Eatonville (8-2)

No. 9 Toppenish (8-2) vs. No. 8 Montesano (8-2)

No. 16 Cascade Christian (7-3) vs. No. 1 Royal (8-1)

CLASS 2B

Note: The top four seeds have first-round byes.

No. 11 Goldendale (8-2) vs. No. 5 Raymond-South Bend

Winner of Goldendale-Raymond-South Bend vs. No. 3 Pe Ell-Willapa Valley (7-3)

No. 10 Onalaska (5-5) vs. No. 7 Coupeville (7-1)

Winner of Onalaska-Coupeville vs. No. 2 Okanogan (9-0)

No. 12 Kittitas-Thorp (7-3) vs. No. 5 Toledo (9-1)

Winner of Kittitas-Thorp-Toledo vs. No. 4 Chewelah (7-2)

No. 9 River View (9-1) vs. No. 8 Liberty of Spangle (7-2)

Winner of River View-Liberty of Spangle vs. No. 1 Napavine (10-0)

CLASS 1B

Note: The top four seeds have first-round byes.

No. 11 Quilcene (6-4) vs. No. 6 DeSales (8-1)

Winner of Quilcene-DeSales vs. No. 3 Liberty Christian (9-0)

No. 10 Pomeroy (8-2) vs. No. 7 Wellpinit (8-1)

Winner of Pomeroy-Wellpinit vs. No. 2 Neah Bay (9-0)

No. 12 Muckleshoot Tribal (6-4) vs. No. 5 Liberty Bell (8-2)

Winner of Muckleshoot Tribal-Liberty Bell vs. No. 4 Mossyrock (10-0)

No. 9 Almira-Coulee-Hartline (7-3) vs. No. 8 Naselle (9-2)

Winner of Almira-Coule-Hartline-Naselle vs. No. 1 Odessa (9-0)