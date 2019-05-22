High school football star shot and killed following argument over video game

Joshua Ancrum, a promising football recruit from Miami, was shot and killed on Tuesday afternoon. Ancrum’s mother said the fatal shooting stemmed from an argument over a video game.

Ancrum’s mother, Lisa Alvarez, told Local 10 News that her son was at a friend’s house in Miami Gardens when the shooting took place around 3 p.m.. Ancrum was airlifted to a local hospital after being shot in the chest, police said, but died en route.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

A 16-year-old boy was arrested and charged with aggravated manslaughter in the aftermath of the shooting.

“He was my everything,” Alvarez told Local 10. “He was my son. He had big dreams and he wanted to make it to the NFL. He wanted to buy me a house. He meant everything to me. Everything that is right. I never gave up on him. Even when he felt the world was against him I was there. I would wipe away the tears and I gave him the faith to believe in himself again. He was going in the right direction. He was making a change.”

Today we are saddened to find out about the passing of one of our current players. Josh, you’re funny and charismatic attitude will forever live in our hearts. You will never be forgotten and will be missed🕊 LLJA pic.twitter.com/eKiVbY0g3v — SFE (@SouthFLExpress) May 21, 2019

Ancrum, a cornerback in the class of 2020 who most recently attended at Miami Norland High School, had scholarships from Florida International, Toledo and UAB and dreamed of playing for Florida State, the coach of his 7-on-7 team told The Athletic.

In February, Ancrum was named defensive back MVP at The Opening Miami, a recruiting event for elite high school football players.

Story continues

South Florida Express, the 7-on-7 team Ancrum played for, started a GoFundMe campaign to help Ancrum’s family pay for his funeral. More than $3,000 has been raised in the first 24 hours.

More from Yahoo Sports: