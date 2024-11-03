Advertisement

High school football: Southern Section playoff pairings

dan loumena
·3 min read
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

SOUTHERN SECTION PLAYOFFS

First Round 

(Games Friday at 7 p.m. unless noted) 

DIVISION 1   

Mater Dei, bye

Servite at Sierra Canyon

Corona Centennial, bye

Mission Viejo, bye

Orange Lutheran, bye

JSerra, bye

Inglewood at Santa Margarita

St. John Bosco, bye

DIVISION 2

Rancho Cucamonga at Murrieta Valley

Leuzinger at Los Alamitos

Oak Hills at Oaks Christian

Beaumont at San Juan Hills

Downey at Gardena Serra

Yorba Linda at Chaparral

San Clemente at Damien

San Jacinto at Newbury Park

DIVISION 3

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at Simi Valley

Mira Costa at La Habra

Crean Lutheran at Millikan

Loyola at Tustin

North Torrance at Edison

Bonita at Cathedral

Cajon at Chino Hills

Vista Murrieta at Villa Park

DIVISION 4

Orange Vista at St. Bonaventure

Aquinas at Redondo Union

Apple Valley at Charter Oak

Culver City at Capistrano Valley

Laguna Beach at Oxnard Pacifica

Northview at Long Beach Poly

Thousand Oaks at St. Paul

Santa Barbara at El Modena

DIVISION 5

Western at Huntington Beach

Torrance at Summit

Ventura at Rio Mesa

Troy at La Serna

Foothill at Moorpark

Lakewood at Valencia

Trabuco Hills at Mayfair

Brea Olinda at Palos Verdes

DIVISION 6 

Schurr at Muir

St. Francis at Calabasas

Ayala at Northwood

Ontario Christian at Murrieta Mesa

Rancho Verde at Hart

Glendora at Agoura

Aliso Niguel at San Dimas

Barstow at Dana Hills

DIVISION 7

West Valley at West Torrance

Oak Park at Camarillo

Rio Hondo Prep at Ramona

Riverside King at Vista del Lago

Palm Desert at Warren

El Toro at Golden Valley

Yucaipa at Marina

Peninsula at Citrus Valley

DIVISION 8 

Rancho Mirage at Beckman

Lancaster at La Quinta

Rancho Christian at Hemet

Norte Vista at Serrano

Irvine at Los Osos

Esperanza at Salesian

Cypress at St. Pius X-St. Matthias

Paramount at Segerstrom

DIVISION 9 

Cerritos at Highland

Burbank at Monrovia

Alemany at Sonora

Kennedy at Quartz Hill

Victor Valley at Long Beach Wilson

Village Christian at Covina

St. Genevieve at Norwalk

Coachella Valley at Great Oak

DIVISION 10 

South Hills at St. Anthony

El Segundo at Shadow Hills

La Canada at Garden Grove Pacifica

St. Monica Prep at Brentwood

Patriot at South Pasadena

Moreno Valley at Valley View

Linfield Christian at Silverado

Chino at San Marcos

DIVISION 11 

Portola at Don Lugo

Santa Paula at Crespi

Capistrano Valley Christian at Big Bear

Colton at Baldwin Park

Perris at Los Amigos

Bell Gardens at El Rancho

Grace at San Gorgonio

Grand Terrace at Santa Fe

DIVISION 12 

Fontana at Mary Star

Dos Pueblos at Crescenta Valley

Eisenhower at Chaffey

Woodbridge at Palmdale

Banning at Canyon Springs

Trinity Classical Academy at Carter

Hacienda Heights Wilson at Yucca Valley

Estancia at Rim of the World

DIVISION 13 

La Puente at Gahr

Artesia at Desert Hot Springs

Nogales at Arrowhead Christian

AB Miller at Anaheim

South El Monte at Lynwood

El Monte at Santa Ana Calvary Chapel

Pasadena at Santa Rosa Academy

Hawthorne at San Marino

DIVISION 14 

Hamilton at Nordhoff

Sierra Vista at Duarte

Desert Christian Academy at San Gabriel

Temecula Prep at Costa Mesa

Century at Arroyo

Ganesha at Bolsa Grande, Thursday

Saddleback at Westminster La Quinta

Vasquez at Pioneer

Note: Quarterfinals, Nov. 15; Semifinals, Nov. 22; Finals, Nov. 29-30.

