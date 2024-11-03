High school football: Southern Section playoff pairings
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
SOUTHERN SECTION PLAYOFFS
First Round
(Games Friday at 7 p.m. unless noted)
DIVISION 1
Mater Dei, bye
Servite at Sierra Canyon
Corona Centennial, bye
Mission Viejo, bye
Orange Lutheran, bye
JSerra, bye
Inglewood at Santa Margarita
St. John Bosco, bye
DIVISION 2
Rancho Cucamonga at Murrieta Valley
Leuzinger at Los Alamitos
Oak Hills at Oaks Christian
Beaumont at San Juan Hills
Downey at Gardena Serra
Yorba Linda at Chaparral
San Clemente at Damien
San Jacinto at Newbury Park
DIVISION 3
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at Simi Valley
Mira Costa at La Habra
Crean Lutheran at Millikan
Loyola at Tustin
North Torrance at Edison
Bonita at Cathedral
Cajon at Chino Hills
Vista Murrieta at Villa Park
DIVISION 4
Orange Vista at St. Bonaventure
Aquinas at Redondo Union
Apple Valley at Charter Oak
Culver City at Capistrano Valley
Laguna Beach at Oxnard Pacifica
Northview at Long Beach Poly
Thousand Oaks at St. Paul
Santa Barbara at El Modena
DIVISION 5
Western at Huntington Beach
Torrance at Summit
Ventura at Rio Mesa
Troy at La Serna
Foothill at Moorpark
Lakewood at Valencia
Trabuco Hills at Mayfair
Brea Olinda at Palos Verdes
DIVISION 6
Schurr at Muir
St. Francis at Calabasas
Ayala at Northwood
Ontario Christian at Murrieta Mesa
Rancho Verde at Hart
Glendora at Agoura
Aliso Niguel at San Dimas
Barstow at Dana Hills
DIVISION 7
West Valley at West Torrance
Oak Park at Camarillo
Rio Hondo Prep at Ramona
Riverside King at Vista del Lago
Palm Desert at Warren
El Toro at Golden Valley
Yucaipa at Marina
Peninsula at Citrus Valley
DIVISION 8
Rancho Mirage at Beckman
Lancaster at La Quinta
Rancho Christian at Hemet
Norte Vista at Serrano
Irvine at Los Osos
Esperanza at Salesian
Cypress at St. Pius X-St. Matthias
Paramount at Segerstrom
DIVISION 9
Cerritos at Highland
Burbank at Monrovia
Alemany at Sonora
Kennedy at Quartz Hill
Victor Valley at Long Beach Wilson
Village Christian at Covina
St. Genevieve at Norwalk
Coachella Valley at Great Oak
DIVISION 10
South Hills at St. Anthony
El Segundo at Shadow Hills
La Canada at Garden Grove Pacifica
St. Monica Prep at Brentwood
Patriot at South Pasadena
Moreno Valley at Valley View
Linfield Christian at Silverado
Chino at San Marcos
DIVISION 11
Portola at Don Lugo
Santa Paula at Crespi
Capistrano Valley Christian at Big Bear
Colton at Baldwin Park
Perris at Los Amigos
Bell Gardens at El Rancho
Grace at San Gorgonio
Grand Terrace at Santa Fe
DIVISION 12
Fontana at Mary Star
Dos Pueblos at Crescenta Valley
Eisenhower at Chaffey
Woodbridge at Palmdale
Banning at Canyon Springs
Trinity Classical Academy at Carter
Hacienda Heights Wilson at Yucca Valley
Estancia at Rim of the World
DIVISION 13
La Puente at Gahr
Artesia at Desert Hot Springs
Nogales at Arrowhead Christian
AB Miller at Anaheim
South El Monte at Lynwood
El Monte at Santa Ana Calvary Chapel
Pasadena at Santa Rosa Academy
Hawthorne at San Marino
DIVISION 14
Hamilton at Nordhoff
Sierra Vista at Duarte
Desert Christian Academy at San Gabriel
Temecula Prep at Costa Mesa
Century at Arroyo
Ganesha at Bolsa Grande, Thursday
Saddleback at Westminster La Quinta
Vasquez at Pioneer
Note: Quarterfinals, Nov. 15; Semifinals, Nov. 22; Finals, Nov. 29-30.
This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.