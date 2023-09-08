High school football scores: Week 3 results

CIF Southern Section and City Section high school football scores from Week 3:

Thursday's scores

CITY SECTION

NONLEAGUE

Chavez 38, Hollywood 23

Los Angeles Hamilton 29, Cleveland 21

Narbonne 28, Venice 10

SOUTHERN SECTION

NONLEAGUE

La Salle 49, Alhambra 13

Bassett 35, Duarte 15

Cajon 31, Aquinas 16

Yorba Linda 48, Charter Oak 27

San Gorgonio 34, Citrus Hill 0

Capistrano Valley Christian 34, El Segundo 14

Tustin 35, Fountain Valley 25

Bosco Tech 14, Gabrielino 0

South El Monte 27, Garey 14

Glendora 49, Garden Grove Pacifica 7

Tahquitz 28, Linfield Christian 10

Maranatha 41, Corona 7

Rancho Christian 35, Montclair 7

Temple City 35, Mountain View 0

Rancho Alamitos 33, Savanna 19

Norte Vista 45, Rancho Mirage 14

Eastvale Roosevelt 41, Riverside North 7

Santa Margarita 51, Bishop Amat 45

St. Paul 42, West Ranch 7

Ganesha 56, Workman 0

Yucaipa 43, Palm Desert 0

INTERSECTIONAL

La Puente 38, Mendez 13

