High school football scores: Week Zero results
CIF Southern Section and City Section high school football scores from Thursday's slate of Week Zero games:
Thursday, Aug. 17
CITY SECTION
NONLEAGUE
Hollywood 19, Sun Valley Poly 7
SOUTHERN SECTION
NONLEAGUE
Arrowhead Christian 18, Arroyo Valley 6
Big Bear 28, Banning 0
Kennedy 48, Costa Mesa 7
Diamond Bar 28, Esperanza 19
Eastvale Roosevelt 42, King 7
Elsinore 29, Grand Terrace 6
Paraclete 35, Heritage Christian 6
Jurupa Valley 28, Ontario 0
Valencia 63, Katella 0
Chino 27, Laguna Beach 26 (OT)
Orange Vista 27, Lakewood 20
La Salle 43, Mary Star 12
Mountain View 52, Keppel 16
Northview 41, Muir 6
Rancho Verde 28, Palm Desert 13
Riverside North 42, Ramona 35
Rio Mesa 48, Saugus 6
Bosco Tech 33, Riverside Prep 14
La Canada 55, Rosemead 12
South Hills 49, Nogales 6
St. Bonaventure 40, Bishop Alemany 16
Vista Murrieta 34, Great Oak 10
Western Christian 37, Arlington 23
Artesia 68, Workman 6
INTERSECTIONAL
Agoura 23, Lompoc 7
Carson 54, Hawthorne 0
Sign up for the L.A. Times SoCal high school sports newsletter to get scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.